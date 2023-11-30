Where to watch 'Home Alone' on TV, streaming this holiday season

Macaulay Culkin in a publicity still for "Home Alone".

Merry Christmas ya filthy animal!

"Home Alone" is a cherished favorite at any time of the year but watching it in December as the holiday season rolls in is a merry treat.

First released in 1990, the Christmas comedy was directed by Chris Columbus and written and produced by John Hughes. The first film in the "Home Alone" franchise features Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard and Catherine O'Hara in lead roles.

The film is centered around Kevin McCallister, a naughty 8-year-old, who is accidentally left behind at home in Chicago, as his family flies to Paris for the Christmas holidays. While Kevin loves having the house to himself, he soon finds himself defending his house from a pair of determined burglars.

Here's what to know about where you can find "Home Alone" on television and streaming this holiday season.

How to watch 'Home Alone' on TV: Showtimes on Freeform

The movie will air on Freeform nationwide starting Friday, Dec. 1 beginning at 7 p.m. EST/PST during Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas" programming.

"Home Alone" will air on Freeform multiple times from Dec. 1-25, the company said in a news release.

The movie will air on the following dates and times:

Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8:50 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 3:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 at 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 3:10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:20 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone".

How to watch 'Home Alone' on streaming

You can stream the complete “Home Alone” collection, including "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and "Home Alone 3" on Disney+.

Hulu subscribers can currently stream "Home Alone 3", while "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2" will be available to stream beginning January 1.

The cost of the Hulu and Disney+ bundle starts at $9.99 per month.

Buy or rent 'Home Alone'

The holiday classic is available to for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ for $3.99.

It is also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy it in standard definition or high definition for $9.99.

The movie is available to purchase for the same price on Apple TV+.

