Where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' on streaming this year (it's not on standard TV)

Christmas has arrived, which means it's time to flip on the television for Christmas classics like "Home Alone", "Polar Express" and of course, "A Charlie Brown Christmas".

In the past, the "Peanuts" holiday specials aired every year on CBS or ABC, but Apple acquired the rights to the specials in 2020. The movie aired on PBS in 2020 and 2021, however it will not be available on standard television this year.

The 25-minute holiday special, in which Charlie Brown is feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, was first released in 1965 and is the first TV special based on the "Peanuts" comic strip.

Here's everything you need to know about "A Charlie Brown Christmas," including where you can find it on streaming this holiday season.

How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

Those looking to watch the movie will need to head over to Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch it any time. A subscription is $9.99 per month after a free 7-day trial.

'Charlie Brown' on Apple TV+: How to sign up

How to watch 'Charlie Brown' Halloween and Thanksgiving specials

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" are also found on Apple TV+ this year.

