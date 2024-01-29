Where to watch Bill Murray's 1993 classic movie 'Groundhog Day' for Groundhog Day

Bill Murray as Phil Connors, the weatherman in the 1993 film "Groundhog Day".

With Groundhog Day just round the corner on Feb 2., it's time for the annual rewatch of the 1993 film "Groundhog Day".

The film featuring Bill Murray and Andie McDowell in the lead is "riotous romantic comedy about a weatherman caught in a personal time warp on the worst day of his life," according to Columbia Pictures.

Murray's character in the film, Phil Connors is sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day festivities along with colleagues Rita and Larry. However, the group gets caught in a blizzard and ends up getting stuck in a small-town.

"Just when things couldn't get any worse, they do," reads the film's synopsis. "Phil wakes the next morning to find it's Groundhog Day all over again… and again… and again."

Harold Ramis directed and produced the from a screenplay by him and Danny Rubin. Trevor Albert also served as a producer.

Here's where you can catch the classic on TV and on streaming.

How to watch 'Groundhog Day' on TV: Showtimes

"Groundhog Day" will air on AMC multiple times on Groundhog Day, Friday Feb. 2, at the following times:

11:00 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

It will also air on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the following times:

9:00 p.m.

11:30 p.m.

How to watch 'Groundhog Day' on streaming

"Groundhog Day" is only available to rent or buy on various streaming platforms.

It is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Store for $3.89 and on Apple TV+ for $3.99.

The film is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video for $12.99 in standard definition or high definition. It is also available to purchase on Apple TV+, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play Store for $14.99.

Bill Murray and a friend take the wheel in the 1993 comedy "Groundhog Day."

'Groundhog Day' cast

Bill Murray and Andie McDowell in a scene from the 1993 motion picture "Groundhog Day".

Bill Murray as Phil Connors, the weatherman

Andie MacDowell as Rita Hanson, Connor's producer

Chris Elliott as Larry the cameraman

Stephen Tobolowsky as Ned Ryerson

Brian Doyle-Murray as Buster Green

Marita Geraghty as Nancy Taylor

Rick Ducommun as Gus

Rick Overton as Ralph

'Groundhog Day' trailer

