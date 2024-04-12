Here’s Where You’ve Seen the 'Fallout' Cast Before

IT'S A GREAT time for video game adaptations. Fallout is the newest entry to the genre, and it's already a smash hit.

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Fallout follows a young woman named Lucy. In a post-nuclear war version of America, Lucy lives underground in a vault with her father and brother. When raiders come and attack the vault, they kidnap Lucy's father. And against the advice of her community, Lucy ventures to the surface, where radiation, dangerous creatures, and more await her.

Even if you haven't played the games, Fallout is a worthwhile watch for sci-fi fans who want an action-packed, campy adventure. You'll root for Lucy, while finding the retrofuturistic aesthetic and the world's alternate-history lore exciting. Rather than a bleak and almost hopeless apocalypse like that of The Last of Us, Fallout is about finding the best in a life full of bloody violence. You may be all that's left of humanity, but you can still find a way to make a quick buck. Or at least survive until the next day.

Whether you're a hardcore gamer or a newcomer to the Fallout universe, however, you'll likely find some familiar faces (and even voices) in the show. If you need a refresher for who's who, and where you've seen some of the actors before, we've got a handy guide for you. Here's the main cast of Fallout.

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Best known for her brief (yet memorable) role as Jackie in Yellowjackets, Ella Purnell stars here as Lucy, a Vault Dweller who emerges into the wasteland to find her kidnapped father.

You may not recognize him in Fallout with all the makeup on, but Walton Goggins plays the bounty-hunting ghoul Lucy encounters on her journey to find her father. In a previous life, before nuclear fallout, he was a famed actor named Cooper Howard. Goggins has had a long and successful career, starring in Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, and more.

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Moten plays an eager recruit of the Brotherhood of Steel, a militarized faction in Fallout. Equipped with one of the group's clunky battlesuits, Maximus travels the wasteland searching for a scientist. If he finds him, Maximus hopes he'll rise above the bullying and abuse he's suffered so far. Moten's also starred in Father Stu and Emancipation.

Moises Arias as Norm MacLean

Lucy's brother, Norm, stayed behind while she went out to the wasteland, but he still has a major part to play. With Lucy and his father's disappearance, Norm soon becomes skeptical of the vault and its promises. Arias has acted since he was a child, appearing in shows like Hannah Montana and Everybody Hates Chris. In more recent years, he's appeared in projects including The King of Staten Island and The Good Doctor.

Sarita Choudry as Moldaver

An ominous presence in the wasteland, Choudry stars as Moldaver, the head of a raiding group that attacks Lucy's vault. She takes her father, and sparks upheaval in Vault 33 with her arrival. You've definitely seen Choudry before, as she's appeared in some of the biggest shows and movies in recent years, including ...And Just Like That, The Green Knight, and Ramy. Her breakout role was alongside Denzel Washington in Mississippi Masala.

Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer McClane

The leader of Vault 33, McClane is taken in Episode 1 when Moldaver's raiders come and threaten the residents. MacLachlan is likely a familiar face to many, having appeared in major shows like Desperate Housewives and Twin Peaks.

Michael Emerson as Wilzig

Best known for his roles in Person of Interest and Lost, Michael Emerson stars in Fallout as Wilzig, a scientist who possesses something that could change the entire post-apocalyptic world.

Johnny Pemberton as Thaddius

One of Maximus' main bullies, Thaddius later becomes Maximus' unlikely ally in the search for Wilzig. Pemberton has had roles in Superstore, 21 Jump Street, You're the Worst, and more.

Dave Register as Chet

Lucy's lovestruck cousin, Chet is one of the Vault Dwellers who becomes suspicious of the vault's leaders, and joins Norm in the search for the truth. Register is a relative newcomer to acting, and has appeared in FBI and Madam Secretary.

Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas

One of the three co-overseers in the wake of Overseer MacLean's disappearance, Woody Thomas is determined to keep peace within Vault 33 no matter what. Zach Cherry is best known for his roles in Severance, You, and Succession, and has also had fun parts in the Marvel films Spider-Man: Homecoming and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings.

