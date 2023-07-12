'Yellowstone' Season 5 is now on Peacock: Your guide to streaming the western series without cable

If you and your posse have been wondering what all the fuss is about, there are numerous 'Yellowstone' streaming options just waiting to be lassoed. (Photo: Paramount Network)

Kevin Costner may be hanging up his cowboy hat after Season 5, but Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe will live on. Between plans for more prequel series and a new spinoff set to premiere within a month of the Yellowstone Season 5 finale, there’s clearly no shortage of Yellowstone stories to tell. If you’d like to commiserate over the looming loss of the Dutton family patriarch — or celebrate Matthew McConaughey’s potential Yellowstone debut in the spinoff series — why not rewatch the hit Paramount Network series all the way from the start, as in, 1883…

With the first part of Yellowstone Season 5 now streaming on Peacock, here’s where to watch Yellowstone, plus how to watch every Yellowstone spinoff in the right order, and a hack for how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 totally free.

Where to watch Yellowstone:

Where to stream 'Yellowstone' seasons 1-5 on Peacock

Watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5 free with Philo trial

Where to stream '1883' and '1923' on Paramount+

What channel is Yellowstone on?

Yellowstone is produced by Paramount and airs on the Paramount Network (a cable channel); however, oddly enough, no seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Paramount+.

Where to stream Yellowstone

Seasons 1–4 and the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 are currently available to stream in their entirety exclusively on Peacock.

A $5 monthly Peacock subscription is all you'll need to stream past seasons of 'Yellowstone.' On top of access to the blockbuster cable hit, the streaming platform is the easiest way to watch most live sports and events airing on NBC, not to mention thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as 'Parks and Recreation' and 'The Office,' and even recent theatrical releases like 'Cocaine Bear' and 'Megan.' For $10 a month you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5

The fifth and final season of Yellowstone was split up into two parts. Part 1 (aka the first eight Season 5 episodes) has finally dropped on Peacock (Part 2 won't be available on any platform till November).

Sign up to watch on Peacock

How to watch Yellowstone for free

Live TV streaming service Philo currently has 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 1 as part of its 50,000-title library. Starting at $25 per month, Philo offers you access to over 70 live channels, including Discovery, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and MTV. However: Philo currently offers a 7-day free trial, so you could technically sign up for the service and stream all eight episodes for free.

Yellowstone timeline explained

While the hit show Yellowstone may have come out first, the Dutton family tree goes back much further than the Paramount show’s premiere. The series has two prequel stories out now, 1883 and 1923. There are also reportedly several more Yellowstone sequels in the works. With the original series coming to a close after Season 5, and an already-announced sequel slated for release in December 2023, here’s a quick refresher on where (and in what order) to watch Yellowstone and its subsequent spinoffs.

1883

Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, this Yellowstone prequel series follows members of the Dutton family as they travel west across the Great Plains towards Montana. All eight episodes of this limited series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

Sign up to watch on Paramount+

1923

In 1923, a new generation of Duttons struggle to maintain control of their ranch amidst the early stages of the Great Depression and under the pressure of Prohibition. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this Yellowstone prequel. Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.

Sign up to watch on Paramount+

Yellowstone

Yellowstone follows the modern-day Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, as they deal with family drama, land disputes and tension with the neighboring Indian Reservation. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly star in the western drama. Yellowstone seasons 1–4 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

Sign up to watch on Peacock

What other Yellowstone spinoffs are coming out?

On top of 1883 and 1923, there’s also 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, 6666 and two more limited series featuring Dutton ancestors from the 1940s and 1960s reportedly in the works.