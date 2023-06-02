‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’: How (and where) to watch every single ‘Spider-Man movie’ in the Spider-Verse

Trapped in the confusing web of the Spider-Man cinematic universe? We're here to rescue you with a breakdown of where every "Spider-Man" movie falls on the timeline, from the original "Spider-Man" to "Across the Spider-Verse." (Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters today. The long-awaited sequel to the 2018 animated hit film that brought the multiverse to the screen is finally here, and according to Across the Spider-Verse reviews, the madness only multiplies for our dear Miles Morales in round two. Between Into the Spider-Verse 2, Marvel’s incoming Madame Web film and rumors flying about a fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie in the works, navigating the Spider-verse is becoming a feat fit for a superhero. If you don’t want to get caught up in the complicated web of Spider-Man’s world, we’ve got a quick crash course on the chronological timeline of the Spider-Man movies (and a refresher on where you can watch all of them). Here’s where to stream every single Spider-Man movie, plus how to watch Spider-Man in chronological order, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's versions of the beloved web slinger:

Stream 'Spider-Man,' 'Spider-Man 2,' 'Spider-Man 3,' 'The Amazing Spider-Man,' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' Disney+ $8 at Disney+

Stream 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2,' 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Starz $5 at Starz

Stream 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Amazon Prime Video $4 at Amazon

How Many Spider-Man Movies Are There?

There are nine movies starring Peter Parker himself (in the form of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland), plus the popular animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man also appears in several movies across the MCU, and there are multiple spidey sequels in the works including another animated Spider-Verse sequel and a rumored but yet-to-be-announced fourth MCU Spider-Man movie. Plus, Madame Web, an MCU Spider-Man spinoff starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. Needless to say, the Spider-Man universe is a complex web.

Every Spider-Man movie in chronological order, plus where you can stream them

Here’s Spider-Man’s story, spanning multiple actors and universes, in chronological order, including his onscreen appearances within the MCU:

TBD:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Where are the Spider-Man movies streaming?

Streaming Spider-Man has always been a tricky task, with the four different versions of Peter Parker’s story spread across several streaming and movie rental platforms. Here’s a breakdown of where to watch every Spider-Man movie in 2023:

(Photo: Disney+) Disney+ You can currently stream Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame on Disney+. A basic, ad-supported subscription to the platform typically starts at $8 per month, or you can go ad-free for $11 per month to enjoy new and classic Disney princess movies, all of the ‘Star Wars’ films and series, the entirety of the MCU and more. $8 at Disney+

(Photo: Starz) Starz Right now you can stream The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home on Starz, which is also home to titles like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Party Down and Jumanji: The Next Level. Starz is currently offering new subscribers their first three months for just $5 per month. $5 at Starz

Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire in release order:

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield in release order:

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland in release order:

Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

What to know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its sequels

The animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya and more familiar voices. Following Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales has one more confirmed sequel on the way: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date

The new animated Spider-Verse sequel premiered exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Get Tickets

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Where to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Right now, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn't available to stream anywhere, but you can rent the first Spider-Verse movie on Amazon for $4.49 (or buy it for $9.99).

Rent or buy 'Into the Spider-Verse'