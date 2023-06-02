‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’: How (and where) to watch every single ‘Spider-Man movie’ in the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters today. The long-awaited sequel to the 2018 animated hit film that brought the multiverse to the screen is finally here, and according to Across the Spider-Verse reviews, the madness only multiplies for our dear Miles Morales in round two. Between Into the Spider-Verse 2, Marvel’s incoming Madame Web film and rumors flying about a fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie in the works, navigating the Spider-verse is becoming a feat fit for a superhero. If you don’t want to get caught up in the complicated web of Spider-Man’s world, we’ve got a quick crash course on the chronological timeline of the Spider-Man movies (and a refresher on where you can watch all of them). Here’s where to stream every single Spider-Man movie, plus how to watch Spider-Man in chronological order, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's versions of the beloved web slinger:
How Many Spider-Man Movies Are There?
There are nine movies starring Peter Parker himself (in the form of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland), plus the popular animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man also appears in several movies across the MCU, and there are multiple spidey sequels in the works including another animated Spider-Verse sequel and a rumored but yet-to-be-announced fourth MCU Spider-Man movie. Plus, Madame Web, an MCU Spider-Man spinoff starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. Needless to say, the Spider-Man universe is a complex web.
Every Spider-Man movie in chronological order, plus where you can stream them
Here’s Spider-Man’s story, spanning multiple actors and universes, in chronological order, including his onscreen appearances within the MCU:
Spider-Man (2002, Disney+)
Spider-Man 2 (2004, Disney+)
Spider-Man 3 (2007, Disney+)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014, Starz)
Captain America: Civil War (2016, Disney+)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017, Disney+)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018, rent on Amazon Prime Video)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018, Disney+)
Avengers: Endgame (2019, Disney+)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019, Starz)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, Starz)
TBD:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Where are the Spider-Man movies streaming?
Streaming Spider-Man has always been a tricky task, with the four different versions of Peter Parker’s story spread across several streaming and movie rental platforms. Here’s a breakdown of where to watch every Spider-Man movie in 2023:
You can currently stream Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame on Disney+. A basic, ad-supported subscription to the platform typically starts at $8 per month, or you can go ad-free for $11 per month to enjoy new and classic Disney princess movies, all of the ‘Star Wars’ films and series, the entirety of the MCU and more.
Right now you can stream The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home on Starz, which is also home to titles like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Party Down and Jumanji: The Next Level. Starz is currently offering new subscribers their first three months for just $5 per month.
Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire in release order:
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield in release order:
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland in release order:
Captain America: Civil War
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home
What to know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its sequels
The animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya and more familiar voices. Following Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales has one more confirmed sequel on the way: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date
The new animated Spider-Verse sequel premiered exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer
Where to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Right now, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn't available to stream anywhere, but you can rent the first Spider-Verse movie on Amazon for $4.49 (or buy it for $9.99).