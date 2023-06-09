Where to watch all the ‘Transformers’ movies in order ahead of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

The Autobots are teaming up with a new faction of Transformers in "Rise of the Beasts" this weekend, here's what you need to know about the new "Transformers" film. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Autobots, are you ready to roll out? Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rides into theaters this weekend, and this time, the Transformers are transporting us back to the 90s. Starring In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos and Swarm’s Dominique Fishback, Rise of the Beasts follows the Autobots (and a few humans) as they learn to work with a whole new, beastly faction of Transformers called the Maximals. The franchise, which began as a Hasbro toy line and has since sparked multiple animated Transformers TV shows, a Marvel comics run and the Michael Bay live-action movie series, continues to expand, with another Transformers sequel already confirmed. So if you’re looking to catch up on the timeline of Optimus Prime and his pals, you may need a bit of help navigating. Here’s how (and where) to watch every Transformers movie in chronological order.

How many Transformers movies are there?

From the 2007 Michael bay Transformers movie to Mark Wahlberg's The Last Knight, there are currently seven feature-length Transformers movies, including the new one, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Where to watch Transformers movies

Catch the new "Transformers" movie exclusively in theaters starting this weekend. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres exclusively in theaters today, June 9, 2023. The other six Transformers movies are scattered across multiple streaming and video rental platforms.

Where are the Transformers movies streaming?

Right now, you can stream three Transformers movies on Paramount+ and catch the newest Transformers film, Rise of the Beasts, in theaters. The rest of the franchise is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

Transformers movies in chronological order (plus where to watch them):

Transformers movies in order of release:

Where to watch the original The Transformers: The Movie?

You can find the original 1986 animated Transformers movie available for rent through Apple TV.

Who is in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback star in the newest Transformers prequel film.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer:

