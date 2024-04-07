Where to Stream the 2024 CMT Music Awards Online

Some of the biggest stars in country music will take the stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards tonight.

Airing on Sunday, April 7 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and livestreaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, the CMT network’s awards ceremony will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini (who will also perform) at the Moody Center in Austin.

At a glance: How to watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards

The show will feature a special tribute to the late Toby Keith, with performances by Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar, backed by the country great’s band. Little Big Town and Sugarland will reunite after 15 years for a special performance. Other performers will include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dasha, Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis, Old Dominion, Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Sam Hunt and more. Trisha Yearwood will also receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at this year’s show.

How to Watch the 2024 CMT Awards: Air Date and Time

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and will stream simultaneously on Paramount+ with Showtime tonight at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will encore on CMT on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Following the rebroadcast, the CMT Music Awards Celebrates Toby Keith tribute special will premiere at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the 2024 CMT Music Awards Online

Country music fans can stream the 2024 CMT Music Awards live with a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $11.99 per month. New subscribers can watch the ceremony for free with a seven-day trial to the streamer.

Cable subscribers can watch the show on CBS.com by logging in with their TV provider credentials.

Don’t have cable? Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards on demand the day after the show airs on April 8. The ad-supported plan costs $5.99 per month and includes a seven-day free trial.

Cord-cutters can also watch the show online with any live TV streaming service that carries CBS, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV. Learn more about how to stream the 2024 CMT Awards below.

How to Watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards Online for Free

Paramount+ with Showtime

Paramount+ with Showtime is the exclusive streaming home of the 2024 CMT Music Awards — and new subscribers can watch the show for free with a free seven-day trial.



The ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime bundle costs $11.99 monthly and is separate from the ad-supported Essential plan ($5.99 per month). Save 16 percent when you sign up for an annual package ($60 or $120 per year, respectively). Subscriptions come with access to thousands of hours of movies and TV series, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, South Park: The Streaming Wars, the entire Star Trek franchise, Yellowstone prequel show 1883 and more.



DirecTV Stream

Packages from $69.99 per month

Watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards live on CBS for free when you sign up for DirecTV Stream‘s five-day trial. Packages start at $69.99 per month for the Entertainment package, which includes over 75 other channels, including ABC, CNN, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and others. Other DirecTV plans offer over 105-150 channels for $84.99 to $159.99 per month.



For a limited time, new subscribers can earn up to a $100 Visa gift card; learn more here.

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Watch more than 180 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo, which starts at $79.99 per month for the Pro package. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day trial for new subscribers, so you can technically watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards online for free during that period.



Other plans include the Elite package (255 channels for $89.99 monthly) and the Premier tier ($99.99 per month) with 264 channels, NFL RedZone, Showtime and 4K quality. You can also record over 1,000 hours of TV shows, movies, games and more (including Monday, Thursday and Sunday night football) to watch later on your smartphone, tablet or TV.

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99 per month

Watch the CMT Music Awards on CBS live with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which starts at $76.99 per month with ads and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. The plan includes 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels, you’ll also get access to live sports events on ESPN+, like UFC Fight Night, PGA golf, soccer and baseball.



Hulu + Live TV does not currently offer a free trial.

