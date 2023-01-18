Where is Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'? Filming is underway – with Meryl Streep

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the Season 2 finale of "Only Murders in the Building," "I Know Who Did It."

"Only Murders in the Building" is coming back for Season 3 with even more star power – as if its core cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez wasn't enough.

On Tuesday, Martin shared a snap from set with his legendary castmastes, Season 2's surprise guest star Paul Rudd and a new face: Meryl Streep!

"The filming of Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' has begun! A cast to dream of," he tweeted alongside the pic.

The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEk — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2023

Here's what else we know (so far) about Season 3 of Hulu's hit show.

‘Only Murders In the Building’ Season 2 spoilers: Who killed Bunny and the surprise guest star?

What is Paul Rudd's role in the show?

Rudd first made an appearance in the "Only Murders" Season 2 finale as Broadway star Ben Glenroy.

In the last episode, viewers are taken a year after Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) solved the murder of apartment manager Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), who died at the end of Season 1.

Charles and Mabel attend the premiere of Oliver’s broadway show starring Charles and Ben, an impolite prominent actor. When the curtain opens, Ben dies soon after giving his opening monologue. Charles is likely to be once again be a suspect in another crime.

“You got to be (expletive) kidding me,” Mabel says as the episode fades to black, teasing a new mystery for the third season: a murder outside the Arconia building.

Fans will likely get more insight into Ben and what led up to his death in the upcoming season.

More Season 2: Cara Delevingne says 'Only Murders in the Building' romance with pal Selena Gomez 'means a lot'

Story continues

Mabel (Selena Gomez) in the final episode of Season 2 of

What is Meryl Streep's role?

It's unclear right now what character Streep will play in the new season, but fans (and Gomez) are thrilled.

"OMG!!!! Iconic," replied one fan.

On Tuesday, Gomez shared a TikTok video from set showing off their newest cast member.

"Could this honestly get any better?" Gomez says. The camera pans by cast members before Streep pops into the screen and Gomez’s face turns to fangirl excitement.

"Meet our new and old crew!" she captioned the clip. "Excuse me while I scream in a pillow."

Season 1 review: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez strike gold in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Season 2 review: 'Only Murders in the Building' makes magic again in Season 2

When does 'Only Murders' Season 3 arrive?

Hulu isn't saying yet. The official Hulu account replied to a fan's question about Season 3's arrival on Twitter and wouldn't divulge.

"We don't have any news to share at this time, but we'll definitely share your excitement with our team. For now, make sure the series is included in your WL/My Stuff for all updates."

Hulu confirmed in July that the series would be renewed for a third season. And according to Martin and Gomez, filming has begun.

Steve Martin: Actor talks possible retirement after 'Only Murders in the Building': 'This is weirdly it'

Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) in the finale episode of Season 2 of

Where can you watch 'Only Murders?'

"Only Murders in the Building" streams exclusively on Hulu. The first two seasons can be binged anytime. Basic Hulu plan runs you $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. If you want to watch Hulu without ads, the price increases to $14.99 a month.

Contributing: Anthony Robledo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: Meryl Streep, what we know