Where is Peter Doocy? Why the Fox News White House correspondent has been off the air

Peter Doocy of Fox News.

Peter Doocy, the White House correspondent for Fox News, is on paternity leave.

That’s where he’s been — his absence on the network was noticed by viewers, who are used to seeing him on a regular basis on the network.

Doocy and his wife, Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn, welcomed a daughter on Feb. 1. Bridget Blake Doocy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, according to the network.

Doocy’s father, Steve Doocy, is a co-host of “Fox & Friends,” the network’s morning show. He announced the birth on the air on Feb. 9.

"I have been getting a lot of text messages from my friends, and they've said, 'Hey, Steve, where's Peter? Where's Hillary?'" Doocy said. "I've got an announcement. I am now a grandpa."

Justin Pazera left 'ABC 15 Mornings': The reaction from viewers shocked him

Doocy is a reliable sparring partner with President Joe Biden

It’s not surprising that the Fox News audience noticed Doocy’s absence. As the White House correspondent, he’s front and center during daily briefings, and is a reliable sparring partner with Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary — and on occasion, with President Joe Biden himself.

In January 2022, during a media appearance, Doocy shouted a question as they were being ushered out of the room: Did Biden believe inflation would be a political liability in the midterm elections?

“That’s a great asset — more inflation,” Biden said sarcastically, evidently not realizing his microphone was still on. “What a stupid son of a ...”

Despite that, Biden and Doocy often seem to enjoy the back and forth. And in a Feb. 9 tweet announcing his daughter’s birth, Doocy said, “Asked @joebiden for tips about being a new dad, at the WH holiday reception. His advice: ‘hold her tight.’ Will do!”

From ASU to the WGA strike: How Joe Russo's career started in Arizona

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today. What are you waiting for?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Where's Peter Doocy? Why Fox News White House correspondent is off TV