Where Mick Jagger went sight-seeing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Legendary rocker Mick Jagger made time to see the sights during his visit to Cleveland.

The Rolling Stones played a packed Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday night, and folks who were lucky enough to get a seat to the show got rave reviews. While they weren’t rocking people’s faces off, there was some downtime.

Frontman Mick Jagger, 80, used it to visit Cleveland Metroparks.

Jagger made a social media post about his stops in Cleveland and Philadelphia. The picture he posted in Cleveland shows Mick standing in front of a bridge and a green area: do you recognize it?

It’s the Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation!

Here’s what we learned from Cleveland Metroparks about the spot.

“The bridge in the photo is the CSX Short Line trestle bridge. It is 160 feet high and is inside the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation over the Towpath Trail in Cuyahoga Heights, near Cleveland Metroparks CanalWay Center,” Meghan Tinker Paynter of Canal Way Partners told FOX 8.

She continued, “We love that Mick Jagger found the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation and the Towpath Trail. We hope his adventures encourage others to get out and explore the Towpath Trail and all Northeast Ohio has to offer!”

No word on any other Northeast Ohio stops. The Rolling Stones are in Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were inducted in 1989.

