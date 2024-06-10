Where is Jelly Roll from? What to know about the crossover artist before the Iowa State Fair

Jelly Roll is coming to Iowa on Aug. 10 to perform at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand stage. But who is Jelly Roll?

Here's what to know about the crossover artist.

What are some of Jelly Roll's recent accomplishments?

Jelly Roll stands for a photo after being interviewed during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Jelly Roll landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart on Feb. 11, 2023, marking his 25th consecutive week on top of the charts, a new record that passed NLE Choppa’s 24 weeks in 2019 and 2020.

He earned two Grammy nominations in 2023 for his songs about his former troubled life. Jelly Roll earned the CMA New Artist of the Year award in November. He also won three CMT Music Awards in 2023.

His hit songs include “Son of A Sinner,” “Save Me,” and “Need a Favor.” He started in rap and hip-hop before switching over to country.

On June 6, he kicked off the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival in Clinton, Iowa.

What is Jelly Roll's real name?

Jelly Roll's real name is Jason DeFord.

When is the Iowa State Fair? Key dates, ticket and Grandstand information for 2024

How did Jelly Roll get his nickname?

Jelly Roll got his nickname from his mother, he shared on national donut day in a video for Dunkin Donuts.

"Everybody always asks me how I got the name Jelly Roll. Truth is, it's because of these little guys right here," He said. "Y'all know, growing up, donuts were truly my kryptonite. My mama used to tell me I was so sweet, I could open up my own Dunkin."

Where is Jelly Roll from?

Jelly Roll was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee.

Where can I see Jelly Roll in or near Iowa?

Jelly Roll's Iowa State Fair concert is currently sold out on their website.

If you're willing to make the drive, he's also performing at Nebraskaland Days in North Platte on June 22. There are plenty of other Midwest stops on his Backroad Baptism tour, too, like in Minnesota, South Dakota and Illinois.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Where is Jelly Roll from? Learn about the Iowa State Fair headliner