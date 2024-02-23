Where are Friday fish fry specials during Lent? Check out these Daytona-area restaurants

Fish and chips and coleslaw from the Golden Lion Café in Flagler Beach.
Lent began this month and runs through Thursday, March 28. Many Catholics will be in search of a fish dinner for their Friday evenings, so we’ve compiled a list, in alphabetical order, of local spots offering Friday deals over the next several weeks. If you're looking for a Friday fish fry, these Daytona-area restaurants and churches have you covered.

Daytona-area restaurants offering Friday fish fries

Beef 'O' Brady's

1610 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach; 386-424-9292, beefobradys.com/newsmyrnabeach

2160 Howland Blvd., Deltona; 386-789-9464, beefobradys.com/Deltona

Beef 'O' Brady's offers a fried fish and chips special on Fridays. Priced at $10.99, the meal includes fried cod fillets, coleslaw and hushpuppies.

Doghouse Bar and Grill

3400 S. Nova Road, Port Orange; 386-872-7291, facebook.com/DHousedaytona

Doghouse Bar and Grill offers a Friday fish fry priced at $8.99 that includes a fried fish filet, French fries and coleslaw.

Fraze’s Scratch Cookin’

108 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill; 386-238-9249, Facebook.com

Fraze’s Scratch Cookin’ offers a fish dinner for $1 off on Fridays. Priced at $13, the meal includes fried pollock with hand-cut fries, hush puppies and coleslaw.

Golden Lion Café

501 N. Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach; 386-439-3004, goldenlioncafe.com

Golden Lion Café offers its signature fish and chips for $11.99 on Fridays between 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. during Lent. The fried fish dish comes with coleslaw and fries.

Goodrich’s Seafood and Oyster House

253 River Road, Oak Hill; 386-345-3397, goodrichseafoodandoysterhouse.com

Goodrich’s offers weekly all-you-can-eat fish on Fridays with flounder priced at $20.99 and swai for $18.99. Fish is available fried and comes with two sides, hushpuppies and a cup of Florida chowder.

Hidden Treasure Rum Bar & Grill / Hidden Treasure Tiki Bar & Grill

4940 S. Peninsula Drive, Ponce Inlet; 386-761-9271, hiddentreasurerestaurants.com

5993 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange; 386-756-9565, hiddentreasurerestaurants.com

Both Hidden Treasure restaurants offer an all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry. Priced at $17.99, the meal includes fried tilapia, two sides and hushpuppies.

Iron Axe Bar and Grill

2842 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona; 386-238-9170, ironaxebar.com

Iron Axe Bar and Grill offers a Friday fish fry priced at $10, featuring fried cod filets alongside fries or tater tots.

Riley’s Coney House

2132 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores; 386-872-4991, Facebook.com

Riley’s Coney House offers a Friday fish fry, available for dine-in or takeout. Priced at $13.99, the meal features a 10-ounce haddock, fries and coleslaw.

Tailgatorz Sports Bar and Grill

3411 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater; 386-410-4783, facebook.com/tailgatorzedgewater

Tailgatorz offers a Friday fish fry priced at $9.99. The meal features 8-ounce fried haddock, coleslaw and fries.

Daytona-area churches offering Friday fish fries

Church of the Epiphany

201 Lafayette St., Port Orange; 386-767-6111, ccepiphany.com

Catholic Church of the Epiphany offers a fish fry on Friday, Feb. 23, and March 8, 15 and 23, and fried shrimp on Friday, March 1 and 22. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The meal includes hush puppies, fries and coleslaw priced at $10. Beer and wine will be sold separately.

Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church

4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange; 386-788-6411, ladyofhope.org

Our Lady of hope offers a Friday fish fry from 5 – 6:15 p.m. with hushpuppies and coleslaw. The meal is priced at $10 per person or $25 for families. Those interested are encouraged to call ahead to purchase tickets.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

998 Father Donlon Drive, New Smyrna Beach; 386-428-6426, sacredheartnsb.com

Sacred Heart offers a fish fry on Fridays from 4 – 7 p.m. for dine-in or takeout in the social hall. Priced at $12, the meal includes beer-battered fried fish, coleslaw and hushpuppies.

Basilica of St. Paul Catholic Church

317 Mullally St., Daytona Beach; 386-252-5422, stpauldaytona.org

Basilica of St. Paul church offers a fried fish dinner from 5:30 - 7 p.m. each Friday with the exception of Friday, Feb. 23, when it will be offered from 4 - 6:30 p.m. Priced at $10, the meal features fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw, as well as a range of beverages including sweet and unsweetened tea, lemonade and coffee.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

600 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach; 386-672-5272, princeofpeaceormond.com

Prince of Peace church offers an oven-baked fish dinner from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Fridays in the social hall. Priced at $8, the meal includes rice, beans and vegetables.

Know of a Friday fish fry not on the list? Email us at hperray@gannett.com.

