Where to donate books near me: Check out these maps for drop-off locations in your area

The holidays are a time of giving back. That may mean spending time with faraway family, volunteering in your community or donating old household goods.

If you’re looking around the house and wondering where to start, maybe peruse your bookshelf. You may notice a few titles collecting dust. But before you throw them in the attic, consider there may be another reader who would love to take them off your hands.

No matter where you live in the United States, here’s how to give those old books a new home.

Where to donate books

Libraries

Most public libraries accept book donations for their shelves or as part of a book sale to benefit library funds. Check with the local library staff to learn about the donation process.

Not sure where to start? Check out this map of public libraries across the U.S. using data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to find the closest public library to you.

You can also donate old books to a Little Free Library, an outdoor pop-up hutch in neighborhoods and cities where passersby can take or leave books as they please. Little Free Libraries can help you give your old books a new home with someone in your community.

Check out Little Free Library’s map of registered libraries across the U.S. to find one near you.

Donation centers

Many local second-hand shops sell deeply discounted books donated by the community. Salvation Army, Savers and Goodwill, for example, all accept books as long as they’re in good condition. You can also check local thrift stores to see if they’ll let you drop off used books.

Bookstores and community centers

Some bookstores accept donations or will even buy them from you. Ask around at your local community center, which may host book collections from time to time.

This map from Local Book Donations charts some of the organizations and nonprofits across the U.S. that accept book donations, including ones that will pick them up from your house.

Is it okay to throw away books?

You can throw away books, but it’s better to recycle them. Paperback books can be recycled in their entirety and hardcover books can be recycled as long as the cover is removed. You cannot recycle wet books, according to Earth911.

Before you toss old books, check your local libraries, donation centers, bookstores and even “Buy Nothing” groups on Facebook to see if someone can take them off your hands.

Where to sell books

You can make a little extra cash with those dusty books, too. The most common way people sell books is through second-hand e-commerce platforms like eBay and Depop where you create a profile to sell your goods. eBay may be a good place to sell rare and valuable reads.

Here are other places that will buy your used books:

Half Price Books (physical locations across the country)

PangoBooks

SellbackyourBook.com

BookScouter (compare prices from several vendors)

Decluttr

