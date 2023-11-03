Where Does Alex Cooper Stand With Her Former Co-Host Sofia Franklyn?
Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper says she doesn’t see her and her former co-host Sofia Franklyn reconciling to the point where they could become BFFs, but there’s no bad blood on her end. She adds that she probably wouldn’t appear on the Sofia with an F podcast, but wishes Sofia the best. Andy Cohen says it would make more sense for Sofia to return to Call Her Daddy as a guest, calling Alex’s podcast “the mothership.” Plus, Austen Kroll from Southern Charm says he’s met Taylor Ann Green’s boyfriend Gaston and calls him a nice guy.