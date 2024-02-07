‘Where The Devil Roams’ to Open India’s Woman Gaze Wench Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FILM FESTIVAL

Zelda Adams, John Adams and Toby Poser’s Fantasia and FrightFest-winning horror film “Where the Devil Roams” will open the fourth edition of India’s Wench Film Festival (Feb. 9-March 3). The festival was founded in 2020 by filmmaker Sapna Moti Bhavnani (“Sindhustan”) to “bridge the gender gap in India by driving opportunities and conversations through the gaze of a woman inclusive of BIWOC (Black, Indigenous and Women of Color), LGBTQ+ women and non-binary in art, fashion, and film powered by tech,” per the organizers. It specializes in the horror, sci-fi and fantasy genres.

The team, which also includes artistic director Uma da Cunha, programmers Heidi Honeycutt who is the co-founder of the women-focused Etheria Film festival, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, director of the Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies and head of development, “The Lunchbox” producer Vivek Rangachari, have curated a lineup of 29 films, including 14 India premieres and 10 Asia premieres.

Highlights include Ariane Louis-Seize’s “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,” Jenn Wexler’s “The Sacrifice Game,” Isabel Herguera’s “Sultana’s Game,” Yashaswini Nath’s “Entanglement” and Roshni Bhatia’s “Sister.”

The jury this year includes Lisa Dreyer from Fantastic Fest; Indian filmmaker Vishal Furia; Jongsuk Thomas Naam from Korea’s BiFAN; Lisa Ogdie and Irene Soriano from Sundance; Mitch Davis from Fantasia; journalist Aseem Chhabra; and Imani Davis from American Cinematheque.

DOCUMENTARY

“Time: A Journey Through Thousands of Years”

Germany’s ZDF Studios and the film, drama and documentary programming center of the China Media Group have collaborated for the first time on two-part documentary “Time: A Journey Through Thousands of Years” (2×50’). The show, in association with Arte and global distributor ZDF Studios, explores the discovery of time, the history of time measurement and the effect it has on lives today. It is by Jens Monath and Heike Schmidt (“Anthropocene – The Rise of Humans”).

TEACHER’S PET

King Records has set a May 17 theatrical release date in Japan for “Das Lehrerzimmer,” (aka “The Teacher’s Lounge”), the Ilker Catak-directed German film that is nominated for an Oscar. The film premiered this time last year at the Berlin festival and was snapped up by the company shortly after. In the U.S., its release was handled by Sony Pictures Classics.

