Where to Buy Every Edition of Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ on CD and Vinyl

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department” is due out April 19 but fans can already pre-order the CD and vinyl online now.

More from Variety

Target is offering three exclusive versions of “Tortured Poets Department” on CD and one exclusive vinyl. Each of them features the full 16-track album, plus one bonus track. The Target exclusive also includes a double-sided poster with one side showing a photo of Swift and the side showing her handwritten lyrics. The CD is bundled with a 20-page booklet. Each of the three Target exclusive CDs feature unique album art.

Here’s what to know about each special-edition release and how to also buy “Tortured Poets” on vinyl and CD on Amazon and other retailers.

target Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department albatross

TARGET EXCLUSIVE CD

The Tortured Poets Department + Bonus Track "The Albatross"

Buy Now AT TARGET $13.99

The first Target edition of “Tortured Poets Department” is dubbed “The Albatross,” for the bonus track that is included in this release.

target Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department bolter

TARGET EXCLUSIVE CD

The Tortured Poets Department + Bonus Track “The Bolter”

Buy Now AT TARGET $13.99

Swift first teased “The Bolter” edition of “The Tortured Poets Department” during an Eras Tour concert in February. “Look at that cover,” she quipped, of the moody album art. “It’s so tortured, so poetic.”

target Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department black dog

TARGET EXCLUSIVE CD

The Tortured Poets Department + Bonus Track “The Black Dog”

Buy Now AT TARGET $13.99

Swift announced the final special edition “Tortured Poets Department” CD during a March concert in Singapore. The album cover features an angsty photo of the singer set against a black and white layout.

Buy Taylor Swift Tortured Poets Department Vinyl LP, CD, Bonus Tracks

TARGET EXCLUSIVE VINYL

The Tortured Poets Department (Phantom Clear LP)

Buy Now AT TARGET $43.99

Swift posted a photo to Instagram in April to unveil the “Phantom Clear” vinyl edition, along with the lyrics “I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all.”



Available exclusively at Target, this “Tortured Poets” vinyl set includes two discs, collectible album art, and a 24-page book-bound jacket with handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen photos of the singer.

Buy Taylor Swift Tortured Poets Department Vinyl LP, CD, Bonus Tracks

AMAZON VINYL

The Tortured Poets Department (Ghosted White LP)

$39.98

Buy Now On Amazon

$45.99

Buy Now AT TARGET

$39.98

Buy Now at WALMART

Amazon also has Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” vinyl available for pre-order. This “ghosted white” colorway features all 16 songs spread out over two LPs. There is also a bonus track included, titled “The Manuscript.”



Sold out on Amazon? This Ghosted White LP is also available at Walmart and on Target.com.

Buy Taylor Swift Tortured Poets Department Vinyl LP, CD, Bonus Tracks

AMAZON CD

The Tortured Poets Department

$12.97 $13.98 7% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now AT WALMART $12.98

“The Manuscript” is also available as a bonus track on the Amazon “Tortured Poets Department” CD release. Get it on sale now by pre-ordering the album before its release. Amazon guarantees that you’ll get the CD for the lowest price between the time you order it and the April 19 release date.



You can also find Swift’s new album on CD at Walmart.

Swift first announced her new album during the Grammy Awards earlier this year. Said to have been inspired by her breakup with Joe Alwyn, the album includes tracks with Post Malone, on a song called “Fortnight,” and Florence + the Machine, on a track titled “Florida!!!”

While Swifties are undoubtedly excited about the album release, Swift also got a seal of approval from one very important fan: Travis Kelce has listened to the album and called it “unbelievable.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.