Where to find the best summer restaurant dining deals in Palm Beach County

Desperate to find the upside to the sweltering South Florida summer? Beyond the fact that some folks have retreated north, leaving the full-timers with less traffic and more parking spaces, there's the added bonus that restaurants are eager to fill their air-conditioned dining rooms. And they are offering some considerable dining deals to lure us in.

From Jupiter to Boca Raton, you can find your fill from burgers to gumbo, spaghetti to lobster. In some spots, kids can eat for free. And buy-one-get-one offers are out there as well.

So brave the heat from home to car and head out for some serious summer lovin' at one of these dining destinations and you'll be singing "Summertime and the livin' is easy."

Beacon and Topside at the Beacon

The broadway burger is one of the entree options available this summer at Beacon and Topside at the Beacon as part of their 'Summer of Love' prix fixe menu on Wednesdays.

This summer, on Wednesdays, both Beacon and Topside at the Beacon will offer all bottles of wine at 50% off and a three-course prix fixe menu for $55 per person. For the first course, guests can choose between the shaved brussels salad, the classic Caesar or the chophouse blue. The main will feature a choice of the salmon with brussels sprouts; chicken meunière with fries and crisp greens; the Broadway burger; or the New York Strip. Finish it off with either the dark forest, a raspberry chocolate mousse, or the Meyer lemon, a deconstructed lemon tart.

Information: 1116 Love St., Jupiter. lovestreetjupiter.com

Lucky Shuck

The shrimp & andouille sausage gumbo is one of the options during the 'Summer Lunch Rush' menu deal available Monday through Friday this summer at Lucky Shuck in Jupiter.

Lucky Shuck will offer its 'Summer Lunch Rush,' a two-course, prix fixe menu available Monday through Friday. Priced at $30 per person it offers a choice of appetizers like the loaded Caesar salad featuring romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon, avocado, and pine nuts; the shrimp & andouille sausage gumbo with wild rice; or the Nawlin’s bbq shrimp toast, served with a Crystal spicy aioli and grilled bread. Main course options include the jerk smoked pork sandwich on a brioche bun, served with honey-poppy seed coleslaw; the Creole fish tacos, featuring blackened mahi in flour tortillas with chipotle aioli sauce; the smoked ribs, with a sweet and spicy barbecue sauce, served alongside hot honey cornbread and house coleslaw; or the miso salmon salad, with cabbage, candied cashews, carrots, crispy wontons, snow peas, and a Chinese mustard dressing.

1000 North

The summer prix fixe menu at 1000 North in Jupiter features options like their roasted airline chicken breast, farmers' market salad and vanilla creme brulee.

Enjoy serene summer savings with this waterfront restaurant's new summer prix fixe menu. Available from 5 to 7 p.m. seven days a week, this $62 meal features either their prawn cocktail, street corn Caesar salad, farmers' market salad or the Charleston she-crab soup for appetizer. For entrées, diners can choose from the roasted airline chicken breast, grilled market fish, crab spaghetti all chitarra or the petite prime filet mignon. For an extra $5, guests can then finish with either the vanilla crème brûlée or berries & sorbet. The restaurant will also offer its"Social Hour" which includes summertime drink specials and deals on small plate items.

Information: 1000 US 1, Jupiter. 1000north.com

Legends Tavern & Grille

At Legends Tavern & Grille this summer, guests can get one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree every Tuesday and Sunday through August 11.

From June 11 through August 11, kids can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée every Tuesday and Sunday. Kids options during the dine-in-only deal include mac & cheese, chicken tenders and more.

Information: 4550 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-766-2994; legendstavernandgrille.com

PB Catch Seafood & Raw Bar

Dig into lobster during PB Catch Seafood & Raw Bar's "Lobster Night" on Wednesdays.

Celebrate everyone’s favorite summer crustacean with “Lobster Night” every Wednesday at this Palm Beach hot spot. Guests can indulge in a one-and-one-half pound Maine lobster with a choice of sauce for $45. Larger sizes are available at $MP with call-ahead preorders. While supplies last. This weekly special is not available for BOGO.

Information: 251 Sunrise Ave., Palm Beach. pbcatch.com

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's new cocktail pouches are available in-store and online for takeout and delivery.

New this summer, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's new cocktail pouches promise a tasty and refreshing break from the heat. Featuring pico picante (Gran Centenario Plata Tequila, lime, spicy agave, cucumber); purple paloma (400 Conejos Mezcal infused with butterfly pea flower, lime, grapefruit, agave, Owen's grapefruit); margarita (Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, lime, agave) and strawberry lemonade (E11even Vodka, lemon, agave, strawberry), they are available in-store and online for takeout and delivery.

Information: 118 S. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. bodegataqueria.com

Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen

Whether you're dining inside or outside, Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen will offer summer specials on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

A dining destination in downtown West Palm Beach since 2019, Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen recently signed a new two-year lease. It's celebrating with several summer specials. Tuesdays will feature a buy-one, get-one deal on its fresh, succulent oysters. In addition, on Wednesdays Fern Street will feature half price on bottles of wine.

Information: 501 Fern St., West Palm Beach. fernstreetwpb.com

The House

The NY strip steak is just one of the entrees available at The House during their summertime, two-course prix-fixe menu deal.

From June through August, celebrate summertime deals at The House, including a two-course prix fixe meal for brunch, lunch or dinner. Offered Thursday through Sunday, brunch includes the choice of a small plate item along with a handheld, salad, or brunch entrée and lunch includes any small plate with a handheld or salad. Both deals are $25. The dinner deal is also Thursday through Sunday and features any small plate plus an entrée for $40. Some of those small plates include the ahi tuna poke or the shrimp cocktail. For handhelds, the blackened mahi mahi sandwich is a popular choice as is the chicken & waffles entrée at brunch. Dinner entrées range from the trio of Florida snapper to the savory NY strip steak.

Information: 7301 Georgia Ave., West Palm Beach. thehousewestpalm.com

Josie's Ristorante

Enjoy $3.50 sliders, along with $3 meatballs, on Monday's this summer at Josie's Ristorante in Boynton Beach.

Beat the heat in Boynton Beach at Josie's Ristorante, a family-owned Italian restaurant, with several summer dining deals. Meatball & Martini Mondays feature $3 meatballs and $3.50 sliders, along with $4 off full priced martinis (watermelon, limoncello, and espresso). The Take-Out Tuesday special is the perfect solution for those looking to stay in the comfort of their own home, as customers get 25% off all entrées for take-out and delivery by using code: 25OFF. Keep the summer lovin' going with Wine and Warrior Wednesday which features 40% off all bottles of wine under $80. Also on Wednesdays, veterans and active-duty military, receive 25% off one entrée. On Thursdays, guests can buy one entrée and get a second 50% off for both take-out and delivery (use code: BOGO).

Information: 650 E. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach. josiesristorante.com

Deck 84

This Delray Beach, waterfront destination will offer several promotions for this summer. The Double Dip Mondays deal allows patrons to buy one smoked fish dip, fresh guac or baked spinach dip, and get a second for free. On Wine Wednesdays the purchase of an entrée comes with the option to get a bottle of wine for half price. On Beach Break Fridays, Deck 84 offers a $32-deal that includes one Yuengling draft beer and a seafood plate featuring chef's seafood selection plus corn and potatoes.

Information: 840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. deck84.com

Burt & Max's

This summer diners can enjoy a $26 prix fixe menu from 5 p.m. to close at Burt & Max's. The menu features a choice of starter and select entrée. Sundays through Thursday kids (children 12 and younger) can eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. Also running Sunday through Thursday wine by the bottle is half price. Finally, whiskey lovers can rejoice on Wednesdays when it will be half off all whiskey, bourbon and scotch all day.

Information: 9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. burtandmaxs.com/promotions

Max's Grille

Max's Grille summertime values include sushi & sake Mondays with $10 classic rolls, $20 signature rolls and hot and cold sake, Japanese beer and Japanese whiskey specials. On Tuesdays diner can get deals on Mexican favorites after 5 p.m. along with $5 Coronas and $10 Max margaritas. Wine Wednesdays feature half off bottles of wine with the purchase of an entrée. In addition to regular happy hour, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m., there will be a summer happy hour from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information: 404 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. maxsgrille.com

Corvina

This indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar in Boca Raton, recently launched “social hour” and from now until September 30, guests can enjoy half-off all cocktails and dishes from 5 to 6 p.m. They can also choose from an array of seafood dishes, decadent plates of pasta, and a variety of delicious plates meticulously composed by executive chef Jeff Tunks. Orders must be placed between 5 and 6 p.m.

Information: 110 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton. corvinabocaraton.com

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

