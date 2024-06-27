Where will Barron Trump attend college? Here's a list of where his family graduated

Now that Barron Trump is a class of 2024 high school graduate, which college will the youngest son of Donald Trump attend?

Barron Trump, the only child of former president Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, received his high school diploma just over a month ago − May 17, 2024, from Oxbridge Academy near West Palm Beach, Florida. As of Wednesday, June 26, it has not been announced where Barron Trump will attend college, and the former first couple has not said much.

One possibility could be New York University in Manhattan, where Barron Trump spent much of his childhood — and lived until his father was sworn in as the 45th president in early 2017.

Almost a year ago, Donald Trump said his youngest son, then a senior at Oxbridge Academy, was “thinking” about the University of Pennsylvania, from where the former president graduated and studied at the Wharton School.

In fact, Barron Trump's half-siblings — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump (born to Donald Trump and Ivana Trump) and Tiffany Trump (born to Donald Trump and Marla Maples) — have ties to the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Where did the Trump family attend college? Here's a roundup.

Where did Donald Trump attend college?

Donald Trump graduated from the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in May 1968 with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Where did Melania Trump attend college?

Melania Trump, the former first lady of the U.S. from 2016 to 2020, and Barron Trump's mother, briefly attended college, but never graduated. Then Melania Knauss, the Slovenian "began modeling at age 16, and two years later she signed on with an agency in Milan. She enrolled at the University of Ljubljana but dropped out after one year to pursue her modeling career," according to the Melania Trump bio on biography.com. The University of Ljubljana, or UL, is the oldest and largest university in Slovenia.

Where did Donald Trump Jr. attend college?

Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2000. Like his father, Donald Trump Jr. has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Finance.

Where did Eric Trump attend college?

Eric Trump graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., with a bachelor's degree in finance and management in 2006.

Where did Ivanka Trump attend college?

According to a March 2017 story in the Georgetown Voice, Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, was a student at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., but transferred after two years to the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Ivanka Trump graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in economics from Penn in 2004.

Where did Tiffany Trump attend college?

Like her father, Tiffany Trump attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in sociology. Four years later, Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law School as part of the class of 2020. Like many class of 2020 seniors (for high school and college), Tiffany Trump's college graduation was a virtual commencement ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contributing: Josh Hafner, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Barron Trump: Who (and who didn't) graduate college in Trump family