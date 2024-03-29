When will ‘Renaissance’ be streaming? How to watch every Beyoncé documentary and concert film

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour was immortalized in "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé." But when will the hit concert movie be streaming? (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

Beyoncé is moving on to a new era in her music. If you haven’t listened to the singer’s new album, Cowboy Carter, yet — seriously, what are you doing reading this? Just a few months after her concert film/documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, broke box office records, the Queen Bey announced that we were “ready” for her new music during a Super Bowl ad, officially ushering in Act II, AKA Cowboy Carter, AKA the sequel to Renaissance. Now that we’re in a brand new, distinctly Country era, fans may be wondering when the singer’s smash hit documentary capturing the making of Renaissance will be available to stream at home. Unfortunately, there’s no official word on when (or even if) Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be hitting HBO’s Max or Netflix or another popular streaming platform yet.

But when it comes to documentaries and concert films, Renaissance was in no way Beyoncé’s first rodeo. The musical icon has put out many projects offering her audience a glimpse of what goes into the making of her albums and world tours, as well as unforgettable visual albums and concert performances. So while you wait for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé to become available to watch online, why not revisit some of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s past projects? Here’s how to watch all of Beyoncé’s documentaries, concert films and visual albums.

Beyoncé: I Am… World Tour (2010)

In celebration of her successful world tour for her album I Am… Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé: I Am… World Tour (2010) immortalizes the 110-show tour. Footage focuses primarily on Beyoncé’s performances of hit songs including “Single Ladies” and “Halo,” but also includes behind-the-scenes clips shot by Beyoncé herself.

While I Am... World Tour isn't streaming on any platform right now, you can rent the concert film from Apple or free with a free trial through Amazon (and find it uploaded on YouTube).

Watch free with Quello free trial $3.99 at Apple

Beyoncé: Year of 4 (2011)

Year of 4 focuses on the making of one of Beyoncé’s most iconic music videos, “Run The World (Girls).” This 20-minute short documentary film is available to watch totally free on YouTube.

Watch free on YouTube

Beyoncé: Life Is But a Dream (2013)

This full-length follow-up to Year of 4 takes a more intimate look at Beyoncé’s life in 2011 and early 2012. Beyoncé: Life Is But a Dream covers her decision to part ways with her father as her manager, the making of her fourth album, the miscarriage the star suffered right around the release of 4, and the birth of Blue Ivy Carter. You can watch Life is But a Dream free with a free trial through Amazon (and find it uploaded on YouTube).

Watch free with Quello free trial

Lemonade (2016)

While not technically a documentary or concert film, you can’t discuss Beyoncé’s on-screen work without including Lemonade. This hour-long film/visual album is "a conceptual project based on each woman's journey of self-knowledge and healing." You can watch the Lemonade film on Tidal (free with a free trial).

Watch free with Tidal free trial

Black Is King (2019)

Another can’t-miss visual album/film, Black is King is a companion musical film piece executive produced, and directed by Beyoncé, created as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, which was curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King. Black is King is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Stream on Disney+

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift (2019)

This ABC special captures the behind-the-scenes process of making The Lion King: The Gift. The special is not currently streaming anywhere, but you can find the behind-the-scenes documentary uploaded on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2019)

In 2018, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to headline Coachella. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé documents all the work that went into the singer’s historic performance, including the full setlist and all the behind-the-scenes effort. You can stream what is undeniably one of Beyoncé's most-popular documentaries/concert films on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (2023)

Beyoncé’s most-recent film release, the box office record-breaking Renaissance, once again combines documentary and concert film into one, looking at the process of making Renaissance the album, creating the Renaissance World Tour and then the actual tour performances.

Unfortunately Renaissance is not out on digital or streaming yet. But at least you can listen to ACT II: Cowboy Carter while you wait for the concert film to drop online.

When does Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé come out?

The film initially premiered in theaters on Nov. 25, 2023. Currently, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé does not have a streaming or digital release date set.