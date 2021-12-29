'Wheel of Fortune' viewers left puzzled during Pat Sajak's 40th anniversary episode

Pat Sajak celebrated 40 years since he hosted his very first episode of Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, Pat's daughter Maggie Sajak first tweeted:

Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy! On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune…and the rest is history! pic.twitter.com/IufbIMD0jL — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) December 28, 2021

While Pat sent out a tweet not long after reminiscing about what was happening four decades ago:

When I started hosting “Wheel” (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included “Dallas,” “Three’s Company,” “The Jeffersons” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.” Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical.” — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 28, 2021

However, fans of the show were left confused following Tuesday night's episode because there was no mention of Pat's 40th anniversary during the entire show whatsoever.

Wow! No mention of Pat’s 40th year on #WheelofFortune tonight? — R (@RDin1114) December 29, 2021

And that wasn't the only puzzling moment Tuesday. During the Bonus Round, when contestant Eric Morgan solved the puzzle, "Whole Wheat Pasta," he started his answer saying "I think, uh…" which viewers at home thought would cost him the win.

In case you missed it, last week fans were upset over a technicality, which cost contestant Charlene Rubush an Audi Q3, after she paused for a few seconds before saying the last word of the phrase. However, after viewers called out for WoF to still give Rubush the car, and campaigned on Twitter, Audi took notice and ultimately gifted Rubush with a Q3 as a consolation prize. And on Tuesday, some thought they were going to have to launch another Twitter campaign, but were surprised Morgan didn't get "dinged."

Should we start a Twitter campaign to Mazda to give Eric a new ca—oh…never mind 😕 #WheelofFortune — R (@RDin1114) December 29, 2021

Surprised #WheelofFortune didn’t ding him for saying “I think uh” before Whole Wheat Pasta — Chris (@cmm2323) December 29, 2021

Hold up!! Eric added "I think" before solving the final puzzle after Pat told him not to add anything and still won. Wth? Rules are rules, right? #WheelofFortune — Troy 🇺🇸 🌈 (@TroyTrotter2) December 29, 2021

So maybe Wheel of Fortune didn't say jack about Pat's 40th anniversary, but the episode still ended on a high note as Morgan walked away with a Mazda MX-30 and $59,150 in overall winnings.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights, check your local listings.

Watch 'Wheel of Fortune' fans getting upset with yet another technicality, this time costing the contestant an Audi:

