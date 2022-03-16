‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs commonly mispronounced Eurythmics lyrics

The Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams” created a nightmare for one Wheel of Fortune contestant on Tuesday. Chris Bryant was well on his way to solving a “song lyrics” puzzle when he mispronounced a word that was completely spelled out.

“Sweet dreams are made of this” was the correct answer, however Bryant pronounced the last word as “these.” While Bryant’s answer was technically incorrect, Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox does appear to pronounce it as “these.” In fact, it rhymes with the final word of the next verse, which is “seas.”

While Chris was probably embarrassed for misreading the answer, he shouldn’t feel too bad because Twitter was flooded with shocked viewers who thought he was right.

One viewer wrote, “Until I hear Annie Lennox confirm herself that the lyrics are “Sweet dreams are made of THIS”, I will not believe it. Wheel of Fortune ain’t gonna make me think I’ve been hearing those lyrics wrong for almost 40 years.”

While Bryant missed the puzzle, he still advanced to the bonus round. He ended up taking home $26,405 in prizes.

Wheel of Fortune is a syndicated show which airs weekdays. Please visit the show’s site for local listings of time and channel.

