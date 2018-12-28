'Wheel of Fortune's' Vanna White shared a photo of her son and everyone wants to know more

A recent photo shared by Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White of her and her son has people on Twitter asking if they can buy a certain letter — namely, the @ sign — so they can find her son’s contact information on social media.

White, best known for turning letters on the classic TV game show, apparently has been hiding one thing up her sleeve: her dreamboat of a son.

Nikko Santo Pietro, 24, appeared in a recent snapshot with his model and TV host mother just in time for the holiday season, and Twitter isn’t being shy about their affection for each other.

I'd like to buy an @ https://t.co/1q9RHXoNGe — Bargain Bin 🎁🎄 Witch™ (@bolinthomas) December 26, 2018





Don’t objectify him, however. He doesn’t just look like a snack, he makes snacks. In fact, his Facebook page often features messages that his loaves of bread have sold out.





Santo Pietro has a humble Instagram following, but if you’re a fan of carbs and adorable children of stars, then he’s worth a follow.





Santo Pietro, who has been rumored to be dating Liberian monk Jayzee Akinsanya, even has a little-known YouTube channel that is dedicated to nature and sustainability.

This past June, Vanna White surprised her son at a Seattle airport, much to his happiness.

I surprised NIkko in Seattle to celebrate his 24th birthday! What a surprise it was! Happy birthday my sweet son! I love you! #birthdayweekend #love #fun pic.twitter.com/OoWw4KOQqQ — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) June 10, 2018





It certainly isn’t the first time she’s highlighted her children, including her photographer daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro.

My son Nikko. Photographed by my daughter Gigi. #Reflections pic.twitter.com/imoJd9YkzU — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) July 3, 2016





