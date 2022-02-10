‘Wheel of Fortune’ win too much for Pat Sajak: ‘It seems impossible, doesn't it?’

“Wheel of Fortune” was primed for a big game Wednesday, coming off back-to-back $100,000 bonus prizes on the previous nights. And host Pat Sajak was stoked for a chance at a three-peat.

“Monday we gave away $100,000 in the Bonus Round,” Sajak said at the beginning of the show. “Yesterday we gave away $100,000 in the Bonus Round. So because of budgetary considerations, rather than cash, we're playing for luncheon meats tonight.”

Sajak teased the possibility of a third win throughout the game. He even mentioned that production had to go to Confetti R’ Us to stock back up on celebratory props.

“Can we do $100,000 three nights in a row?” Sajak mused. “It seems impossible, doesn't it? I don't know.”

It must have been Sajak’s lucky night, because contestant Bree Yokouchi brought home the trifecta by solving the bonus puzzle and receiving the $100,000 grand prize.

Fans were shocked by the third consecutive grand prize. But while viewers marveled at the unprecedented feat, the whole thing was just a little too much for Sajak to bear. The host walked off set, muttering, “I'm outta here. That's it. I'm through.”