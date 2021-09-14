‘Wheel of Fortune’ reveals new set, music and gameplay changes for season 39 and viewers freak out

Wheel of Fortune made a few changes to the show as it kicked off its 39th season on Monday, and viewers definitely took notice and had plenty to say on social media. The updates include a colorful new set, more screen time for the show’s announcer Jim Thornton, updated music and some tweaks to the gameplay.

Viewers watching at home had plenty to say about the new changes and took to social media with their thoughts, ranging from loving it all to not loving any of it.

And while not everyone is a fan of the changes for season 39, we can think of one person who definitely is: Monday’s big winner, Allison, a teacher from California who took home over $81,000 in cash and prizes.