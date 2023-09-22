‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Return By Vanna White Saluted By Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is happy to have Vanna White turning letters for him and showing him the ropes when he takes over at Wheel of Fortune.

White has a new deal that runs through the 2025-2025 season, announced earlier this week. She will be the bridge between longtime host Pat Sajak’s final season and Seacrest’s assuming the mantle.

More from Deadline

“This is such great news,” Seacrest, 48, told Willie Geist in the “Sunday Sitdown” segment of his Sunday Today with Willie Geist. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I have been very excited to work with her, but now that it’s official I can say, ‘Congratulations Vanna! I can’t wait.’ ”

The American Idol host will begin his Wheel of Fortune duties next fall. He described why having White on board was so important.

“She’s beloved by this country and by the viewers and I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set being able to say, ‘Okay, let’s get to it.’ It’s great news,” he continued. “I’m very, very happy to hear it and very happy I’ll be able to work with her.”

He added, “Vanna, please tell me what to do!

“I can say, ‘How does this work? Where do we go now? What’s next? Okay, got it,’ ” he said.

White has been on Wheel of Fortune for more than 40 years, joining the game show in 1982.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.