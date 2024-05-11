Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak addresses Hillsdale College graduates

Hillsdale College Board of Trustees President Pat Sajak poses for a photograph with Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry Arnn May 11.

HILLSDALE — Pat Sajak, the long-time host of Wheel of Fortune, addressed the 2024 Hillsdale College graduates Saturday, May 11, at its 172nd spring commencement ceremony.

Sajak said the country faces unprecedented incivility.

“There seems to be a growth of animosity,” Sajak said. “There’s a coarseness that has taken hold of our experiences with each other.”

Sajak recently announced he was stepping down from his role at the Wheel of Fortune after more than 40 years and 7,000 episodes.

The 2024 graduating class lines up to receive their diplomas.

“I’ve done it for over forty years and I felt like this was a good time to move on,” the 77-year-old said.

Sajak has been on Hillsdale’s Board of Trustees since 2002, serving as vice chairman from 2003 to 2019 and chairman since 2019.

Dr. Larry P. Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, introduced Sajak to the thousands of family members, graduating and current students, and alumni that filled the Margot V. Biermann Athletic Center where graduation was held.

Sajak said it is important for graduates to help restore civility as they go out into the world.

“I humbly ask that you also strive to practice civility in everything you do,” Sajak said. “Civility is the only chance we have to deal with these gaps. We can’t keep out shouting at each other. Decibels don’t win, but knowledge, patience, and kindness can.”

During the ceremony, Sajak was also awarded Hillsdale’s Freedom Leadership Award.

“We have given this award to some illustrious people,” Arnn said. “You are a very worthy recipient.”

Sajak said he is grateful for his opportunity to partner with Hillsdale and serve on its board.

Sajak was a perfect speaker for graduation, Arnn said.

“I thought you would be a great commencement speaker,” Arnn said. “And the senior class officials agreed with me.”

Arnn said Hillsdale stands out because it was hosting graduation when some colleges around the country are canceling because of protests.

“Look about you, see what they are missing,” Arnn said.

Arnn said everything at Hillsdale is possible because of the parents and faculty that have supported the students through their education.

Christy Hinrichs, whose son graduated on Saturday, said she is grateful for Hillsdale’s emphasis on the partnership between families and the college.

“We are full of gratitude for a challenging and fulfilling four years at Hillsdale,” Hinrichs said. “This little town, so far away from our home in California, has been a means of sharpening our son’s intellect and character in the best possible way.”

Juliana Undseth, a 2024 Hillsdale graduate, said she enjoyed Sajak’s speech and acknowledged how important this graduation was for the class of 2024.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“It was so moving for us all to finally have a graduation after so many of us did not have one in the spring of 2020 because of COVID,” Undseth said. “To finally have one now felt very fitting.”

Sajak said it is crucial for the country to return to civility and he hopes graduates will play a role in that.

“Every issue has competing camps . . . our breakdown is a breakdown of civility,” he said. “It [America] cannot function without a return to civility.”

— Elyse Apel is a correspondent for The Hillsdale Daily News. She can be reached by email at ehawkins@hillsdale.edu.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak addresses Hillsdale College graduates