‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans shocked by Pat Sajak’s ‘in the buff’ question for Vanna White

Wheel of Fortune featured a huge win and a little scandal, Wednesday, starting with contestant Ashley Fabian knowing the bonus puzzle immediately.

Viewers thought her performance was amazing. The professional opera singer took home $67,410. So everyone was happy… That is until Pat Sajak asked co-host Vanna White an odd question.

“Are you an opera buff at all?” Sajak asked.

“Yes. I'm not a buff, but I like opera,” White replied.

“Have you ever watched opera in the buff?” he asked. “I'm just curious.”

Viewers were shocked and several thought the question was inappropriate, with one person tweeting, “I feel like I just witnessed a #MeToo moment on Wheel of Fortune?” While another person wrote, “Wheel of Fortune maybe it’s time for Pat to retire. Totally inappropriate to ask if Vanna watches/ed opera in the buff. Please!”

Fortunately, the longtime hosts were able to move on from the awkward moment.