What's NXT: Mutant Mayhem at the pool, an all-girl Beatles tribute and … Pauly Shore!

Are you ready for some hot summer entertainment? Whether your idea of fun involves theater, music, festivals, outdoor activities or learning something new, we've got your entertainment guide right here in NXT Best!

Developing an Arts, Entertainment & Education Cluster in Washington County

Monday, June 24 - doors open 10:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m., presentation noon to 1 p.m.

Washington County Free Library

100 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, will present an update of the 2012 assessment of Washington County’s arts, entertainment and related education sector authored by Sage. Call 301-739-2015 ext.100 or email maddie@hagerstown.org.

Behind-the-Scenes Archaeology

Monday, June 24 - 2 p.m.

Visitor Center

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

171 Shoreline Drive

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

History of Harpers Ferry. Part of a series of presentations from Harpers Ferry National Historical Park’s cultural resource specialist and archaeologist, Darlene Hassler. Call 304-535-6029 or go to https://www.nps.gov/hafe/index.htm.

A Concert in the Park

Monday, June 24 - 7 p.m.

Memorial Park Owls Stage

220 Memorial Park Drive

Waynesboro, Pa.

Wayne Band community concert. Marches, show tunes. Bring lawn chairs. Free.

Liars and Tall Tales Competition

Monday, June 24 - 7 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Hagerstown

13245 Cearfoss Pike

Hagerstown

Five members of the Antietam Storytellers Guild compete for laurels and a cash prize while battling for the 2024 Best Liar title. Part of Stories in the Round. Children ages 12 and older welcome with an adult. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Cash or check. Email fanitsky@hotmail.com or call 301-730-1638.

The Army of the Potomac: After Pickett’s Charge

Monday, June 24 - 7 p.m.

McKinley Hall

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

209 W. Main St.

Sharpsburg

Part of Civil War Lecture Series. Presented by local historian George Franks. Sponsored by the Jacob Rohrbach Inn. Lecture is free. Drawing for an autographed book or a Civil War print with purchase of $5 ticket. Parking area off alley, and on Main and Hall streets. Go to tinyurl.com/3ecxvurk or call 301-432-5079.

MSO Night at Meritus Park

Tuesday, June 25 - 6 p.m.

Point Broadband Picnic Deck

Meritus Park

50 W. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Maryland Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor Elizabeth Schulze will throw out the first pitch of the game. The game will feature the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 6:30 p.m. $35 per person, includes admission to the game, seating on the Point Broadband picnic deck, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Satsang with Brian Lottman

Wednesday, June 26 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Unity Hagerstown Fellowship Center

18313 Lappans Road

Boonsboro

Spiritual community, teachings and music. Energy healing, mystical mantras, harmonium music, guided meditation. $30. Call 240-409-5940, email unityhagerstown@gmail.com or go to www.unityhagerstown.org.

Let's Talk Art

Thursday, June 27 - 6 p.m.

Online

Led by Executive Director Sarah Hall and Agnita M. Stine Schreiber Curator Daniel Fulco. Free. To register in advance for the link, contact Donna Rastelli at 301-739-5727or drastelli@wcmfa.org, or go to wcmfa.org.

Comedian Pauly Shore

Thursday, June 27 - 7 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

$24 to $79. Call 301-790-2000. Go to www.mdtheatre.org/pauly-shore.

Country Current

Thursday, June 27 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

War Memorial Park

500 N. Tennessee Ave.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

U.S. Navy band. Part of the Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series. Free. Go to www.mbcparks-rec.org/events/ or call 304-264-4842.

Dennis Mitchell

Friday, June 28 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

The Mights Orbits

Friday, June 28 - 6 p.m.

Town Square

100 E. King St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Classic rock. Part of the Summer Concert Series. Free. Go to www.mainstreetmartinsburg.com/events, email director@mainstreetmartinsburg.com or call 304-262-4200.

Eightlock (PRS Band) will perform Friday, June 28, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

Eightlock (PRS Band)

Friday, June 28 - 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Funk, swing. $35. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.

Dive-in Movie: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Friday, June 28 - 8:30 p.m.

Potterfield Pool

730 Frederick St.

Hagerstown

Rated PG. Shown poolside on an inflatable screen. Food vendors. Standard pool admission rates ($5 ages 15 to 61, $4 ages 62 and older, and ages 5 to 14; $3 ages 3 and 4, free ages 2 and younger. Hosted by Hagerstown Parks & Recreation. Go to tinyurl.com/33ujvjmj or call 301-733-2599.

Vacation Bible School Day

Saturday, June 29 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Emmanuel United Methodist Church

802 Summit Ave.

Hagerstown

Food, music, moon bounce, water slide, storytelling and science experiments. Call 301-733-4720.

160th Anniversary of the Ransom of Hagerstown

Saturday, June 29 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Miller House Museum

135 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Commemoration, vendors and activities, artifacts, art show by Antietam Gallery, local historical organizations, historical yard games. Sponsored by the city of Hagerstown. Free.

Ransom of Hagerstown Walking Tour

Saturday, June 29 - 11 a.m. to noon

Miller House Museum

135 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Led by Stephen Bockmiller. Seven blocks of downtown Hagerstown. Recounting historical events from July 6, 1864, when Confederate soldiers held the town ransom. $25. Go to tinyurl.com/8x9by3wh.

Life in the Eastern Woodlands + Arrowheads and Archery

Saturday, June 29 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Conococheague Institute

12995 Bain Road

Mercersburg, Pa.

Indigenous history of the region (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.); techniques archaeologists, historians and anthropologists use; demonstrations of flint-knapping; archery program (noon and 2 p.m.).

Shepherdstown StreetFest 2024: Celebrating Art, Music and Community

Saturday, June 29 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Downtown Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Family friendly. Artists, musicians (local and national acts playing blues, rock, folk and jazz) and performers. Food and drink. Activities. Face painting, inflatables, karaoke, interactive art projects. Food trucks, beer garden. Local artisans and craftsmen. Free admission. Go to shepherdstownstreetfest.org.

Bicycles, Cars and Taxis Made in Hagerstown

Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Washington County Rural Heritage Museum

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Farm museum and early living museum, 1800's rural Maryland Village. Indoor scavenger hunt for kids. $5 ages 13 and older, $4 ages 4 to 12. Go to www.ruralheritagemuseum.org.

A tractor pull will be held Saturday, June 29, at 6 p.m. at Washington County Ag Center, 7313 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro.

Tractor Pull

Saturday, June 29 - 6 p.m.

Washington County Ag Center

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Hosted by Washington County Tractor Pullers Association. Food vendors. Bring chairs/blankets, coolers. $15 cash only at gate, free ages 10 and younger.

A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1

Saturday, June 29 - 7 to 9 p.m.

Capitol Theatre

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Performers hand picked from various open mics around the county. 12 contestants. Bluegrass, country, rock, folk, alternative and more. Free admission. Call 717-552-2977 ext. 104, email ecrider@explorefranklincountypa.com or go to https://tinyurl.com/4vdp7d2p.

Magical Mystery Girls

Saturday, June 29 - 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

An all-girl Beatles tribute band. $20. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.

Mike Surratt Band

Sunday, June 30 - 2 to 5 p.m.

Pen Mar Park

14600 Pen Mar-High Rock Road

Cascade

Polka and waltz. Dancing. Part of Jim and Fay Powers Music Series at Pen Mar Park. Call 240-313-2700 or go to www.washco-md.net.

