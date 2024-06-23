What's NXT: Mutant Mayhem at the pool, an all-girl Beatles tribute and … Pauly Shore!
Are you ready for some hot summer entertainment? Whether your idea of fun involves theater, music, festivals, outdoor activities or learning something new, we've got your entertainment guide right here in NXT Best!
Developing an Arts, Entertainment & Education Cluster in Washington County
Monday, June 24 - doors open 10:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m., presentation noon to 1 p.m.
Washington County Free Library
100 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, will present an update of the 2012 assessment of Washington County’s arts, entertainment and related education sector authored by Sage. Call 301-739-2015 ext.100 or email maddie@hagerstown.org.
Behind-the-Scenes Archaeology
Monday, June 24 - 2 p.m.
Visitor Center
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park
171 Shoreline Drive
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
History of Harpers Ferry. Part of a series of presentations from Harpers Ferry National Historical Park’s cultural resource specialist and archaeologist, Darlene Hassler. Call 304-535-6029 or go to https://www.nps.gov/hafe/index.htm.
A Concert in the Park
Monday, June 24 - 7 p.m.
Memorial Park Owls Stage
220 Memorial Park Drive
Waynesboro, Pa.
Wayne Band community concert. Marches, show tunes. Bring lawn chairs. Free.
Liars and Tall Tales Competition
Monday, June 24 - 7 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Hagerstown
13245 Cearfoss Pike
Hagerstown
Five members of the Antietam Storytellers Guild compete for laurels and a cash prize while battling for the 2024 Best Liar title. Part of Stories in the Round. Children ages 12 and older welcome with an adult. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Cash or check. Email fanitsky@hotmail.com or call 301-730-1638.
The Army of the Potomac: After Pickett’s Charge
Monday, June 24 - 7 p.m.
McKinley Hall
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
209 W. Main St.
Sharpsburg
Part of Civil War Lecture Series. Presented by local historian George Franks. Sponsored by the Jacob Rohrbach Inn. Lecture is free. Drawing for an autographed book or a Civil War print with purchase of $5 ticket. Parking area off alley, and on Main and Hall streets. Go to tinyurl.com/3ecxvurk or call 301-432-5079.
MSO Night at Meritus Park
Tuesday, June 25 - 6 p.m.
Point Broadband Picnic Deck
Meritus Park
50 W. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
Maryland Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor Elizabeth Schulze will throw out the first pitch of the game. The game will feature the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 6:30 p.m. $35 per person, includes admission to the game, seating on the Point Broadband picnic deck, food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Satsang with Brian Lottman
Wednesday, June 26 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Unity Hagerstown Fellowship Center
18313 Lappans Road
Boonsboro
Spiritual community, teachings and music. Energy healing, mystical mantras, harmonium music, guided meditation. $30. Call 240-409-5940, email unityhagerstown@gmail.com or go to www.unityhagerstown.org.
Let's Talk Art
Thursday, June 27 - 6 p.m.
Online
Led by Executive Director Sarah Hall and Agnita M. Stine Schreiber Curator Daniel Fulco. Free. To register in advance for the link, contact Donna Rastelli at 301-739-5727or drastelli@wcmfa.org, or go to wcmfa.org.
Comedian Pauly Shore
Thursday, June 27 - 7 p.m.
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
$24 to $79. Call 301-790-2000. Go to www.mdtheatre.org/pauly-shore.
Country Current
Thursday, June 27 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.
War Memorial Park
500 N. Tennessee Ave.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
U.S. Navy band. Part of the Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series. Free. Go to www.mbcparks-rec.org/events/ or call 304-264-4842.
Dennis Mitchell
Friday, June 28 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
The Mights Orbits
Friday, June 28 - 6 p.m.
Town Square
100 E. King St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Classic rock. Part of the Summer Concert Series. Free. Go to www.mainstreetmartinsburg.com/events, email director@mainstreetmartinsburg.com or call 304-262-4200.
Eightlock (PRS Band)
Friday, June 28 - 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
Funk, swing. $35. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.
Dive-in Movie: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Friday, June 28 - 8:30 p.m.
Potterfield Pool
730 Frederick St.
Hagerstown
Rated PG. Shown poolside on an inflatable screen. Food vendors. Standard pool admission rates ($5 ages 15 to 61, $4 ages 62 and older, and ages 5 to 14; $3 ages 3 and 4, free ages 2 and younger. Hosted by Hagerstown Parks & Recreation. Go to tinyurl.com/33ujvjmj or call 301-733-2599.
Vacation Bible School Day
Saturday, June 29 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
802 Summit Ave.
Hagerstown
Food, music, moon bounce, water slide, storytelling and science experiments. Call 301-733-4720.
160th Anniversary of the Ransom of Hagerstown
Saturday, June 29 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Miller House Museum
135 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown
Commemoration, vendors and activities, artifacts, art show by Antietam Gallery, local historical organizations, historical yard games. Sponsored by the city of Hagerstown. Free.
Ransom of Hagerstown Walking Tour
Saturday, June 29 - 11 a.m. to noon
Miller House Museum
135 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown
Led by Stephen Bockmiller. Seven blocks of downtown Hagerstown. Recounting historical events from July 6, 1864, when Confederate soldiers held the town ransom. $25. Go to tinyurl.com/8x9by3wh.
Life in the Eastern Woodlands + Arrowheads and Archery
Saturday, June 29 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Conococheague Institute
12995 Bain Road
Mercersburg, Pa.
Indigenous history of the region (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.); techniques archaeologists, historians and anthropologists use; demonstrations of flint-knapping; archery program (noon and 2 p.m.).
Shepherdstown StreetFest 2024: Celebrating Art, Music and Community
Saturday, June 29 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Downtown Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Family friendly. Artists, musicians (local and national acts playing blues, rock, folk and jazz) and performers. Food and drink. Activities. Face painting, inflatables, karaoke, interactive art projects. Food trucks, beer garden. Local artisans and craftsmen. Free admission. Go to shepherdstownstreetfest.org.
Bicycles, Cars and Taxis Made in Hagerstown
Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30 - 1 to 4 p.m.
Washington County Rural Heritage Museum
7313 Sharpsburg Pike
Boonsboro
Farm museum and early living museum, 1800's rural Maryland Village. Indoor scavenger hunt for kids. $5 ages 13 and older, $4 ages 4 to 12. Go to www.ruralheritagemuseum.org.
Tractor Pull
Saturday, June 29 - 6 p.m.
Washington County Ag Center
7313 Sharpsburg Pike
Boonsboro
Hosted by Washington County Tractor Pullers Association. Food vendors. Bring chairs/blankets, coolers. $15 cash only at gate, free ages 10 and younger.
A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1
Saturday, June 29 - 7 to 9 p.m.
Capitol Theatre
159 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Performers hand picked from various open mics around the county. 12 contestants. Bluegrass, country, rock, folk, alternative and more. Free admission. Call 717-552-2977 ext. 104, email ecrider@explorefranklincountypa.com or go to https://tinyurl.com/4vdp7d2p.
Magical Mystery Girls
Saturday, June 29 - 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
An all-girl Beatles tribute band. $20. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.
Mike Surratt Band
Sunday, June 30 - 2 to 5 p.m.
Pen Mar Park
14600 Pen Mar-High Rock Road
Cascade
Polka and waltz. Dancing. Part of Jim and Fay Powers Music Series at Pen Mar Park. Call 240-313-2700 or go to www.washco-md.net.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: What's NXT for Monday, June 24, to Sunday, June 30