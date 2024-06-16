What's NXT: The art of tattoos, Clue, new plays, The Reagan Years and … Miss Maryland!

Are you ready for some hot summer entertainment? Whether your idea of fun involves theater, music, festivals, outdoor activities or learning something new, we've got your entertainment guide right here in NXT Best!

The West Virginia Watercolor Society is marking its 40th anniversary during 2024 with a series of regional watercolor exhibitions and the Berkeley Arts Council is hosting a WVWS regional at the Berkeley Art Works, 116 N. Queen St., Martinsburg, open now through July 27. Among the watercolors are works by F. Dennis Clarke of Martinsburg (from left), Nancy Kautz of Harpers Ferry, and Hilary White of Strasburg, Va.

Watercolors in Martinsburg

Through Saturday, July 27 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Berkeley Art Works

116 N. Queen St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Paintings by 10 West Virginia Watercolor Society members from the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle areas. Part of state watercolor society’s celebration of its 40th year, marked by a series of regional watercolor exhibitions. Hosted by the Berkeley Arts Council. Go to https://berkeleyartswv.org or call 304-620-7277.

'Never Such a Campaign' – The Battle of Second Manassas, Aug. 28-30, 1862

Monday, June 17 - 7 p.m.

McKinley Hall

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

209 W. Main St.

Sharpsburg

Part of Civil War Lecture Series. Presented by authors and historians Dan Welch and Kevin Pawlak. Sponsored by the Jacob Rohrbach Inn. Lecture is free. Drawing for an autographed book or a Civil War print with purchase of $5 ticket. Parking area off alley, and on Main and Hall streets. Go to tinyurl.com/3ecxvurk or call 301-432-5079.

Songwriters & Poets Open Mic

Monday, June 17 - 7 to 9 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Led by longtime Waynesboro Songwriters Workshop member Dave Dishneau and Hagerstown-based poet Ann Culey. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Migration

Monday, June 17 - starts at dusk (rain date is Tuesday, June 18)

Jerome King Playground Band Shell

240 N. Carlisle St.

Greencastle, Pa.

Animated-adventure comedy; rated PG. Ice cream, popcorn and water available. Sponsored by F&M Trust. Free.

Summer Stories for Children

Wednesday, June 19 - 11 a.m. to noon (every Wednesday through July 17)

Red Run Park

12143 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro, Pa.

For pre-school and older children, accompanied by an adult. Story followed by hands-on activities. Theme is Tales of Tails. Presented by Buttonwood Nature Center, home of The Institute. Free. Registration not required. Go to www.buttonwoodnaturecenter.org or call 717-655-8177.

City Farmers Market

Thursday, June 20 - 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Hatter's Plaza

19 Rochester Place

Hagerstown

More than 10 market vendors. Fresh produce and baked goods. Hosted by the city of Hagerstown.

Art, Fashion, Symbol, Statement: Tattooing in America 1960s to Today

Thursday, June 20 - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in City Park)

Hagerstown

Exhibit opening; meet the artists. $25. Register in advance. Contact Donna Rastelli at 301-739-5727 or drastelli@wcmfa.org, or go to wcmfa.org.

Stellar Ride

Thursday, June 20 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

War Memorial Park

500 N. Tennessee Ave.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Acoustic trio performing cover songs from all genres. Part of the Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series. Free. Go to www.mbcparks-rec.org/events/ or call 304-264-4842.

Fort Loudoun Market Fair

Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Loudoun Historic Site

1720 N. Brooklyn Road

Fort Loudon, Pa.

Music, entertainment, food and more than 50 artisans. Large 18th-century encampment. Punch & Judy Show. Colonial dirty jobs museum. Celtic and early American music. Speakers and presentations on varied 18th-century topics. Early American games. $5 adults, free for ages 17 and younger. Call 717-816-0085.

Thomas Roue & Special Guest will perform Friday, June 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Music Makers, 46 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa.

Thomas Roue

Friday, June 21 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Americana music with a focus on indie folk rock. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Acoustic Jam

Friday, June 21 - 5:30 to 7 p.m. (third Friday of each month)

BlackCat Music Cooperative

155 Independence St.

Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Bring instrument. No cost, donations requested. Call 304-500-2696.

The Reagan Years will perform Friday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Hagerstown.

The Reagan Years

Friday, June 21 - 6 to 8 p.m.

University Plaza

50 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

80s hits. Drinks available for purchase from Thick-N-Thin Brewing Co. Bring blanket or chair. Grab food from a downtown restaurant. Part of Decades Music Series. Hosted by the city of Hagerstown. Entry is free.

Raised on Analog

Friday, June 21 - 6 p.m.

Town Square

100 E. King St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Funk, pop and country. Part of the Summer Concert Series. Free. Go to www.mainstreetmartinsburg.com/events, email director@mainstreetmartinsburg.com or call 304-262-4200.

Miss Maryland Outstanding Teen Finale

Friday, June 21 - 7 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Scholarship pageant. $45 to $75. Call 301-790-2000 or go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/miss-md-teen.

Clue: On Stage

Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 30 - 7:30 p.m. on June 21, 22, 26, 27 & 29 and 2 p.m. on June 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29 & 30

Totem Pole Playhouse

9555 Golf Course Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Comedy, murder mystery. Based on classic film and board game. $54. Go to https://totempoleplayhouse.org/shows/clue-on-stage/ or call 717-352-2164.

Bywater Call will perform Friday, June 21, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

Bywater Call

Friday, June 21 · 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Southern soul, roots rock. $20. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.

2024 New Voice Play Festival

Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, - 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 - 2:30 p.m.

Old Opera House Theatre

204 N. George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

Four one-act plays in one evening, including Afterlife (drama), Mean to Me (drama), Temporary Affection Order (comedy) and We are Doing Some Work in Your Neighborhood (comedy). Audience votes for favorite play. $20 general; $15 military, ages 65 and older, and ages 18 and younger. Call 304-725-4420, email ooh@oldoperahouse.org or go to https://www.oldoperahouse.org/.

The Tans, Bob and Kim Tantillo, will play smooth jazz on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop, 1083 Maryland Ave., Hagerstown

The Tans

Saturday, June 22 - 10 a.m. to noon

Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop

1083 Maryland Ave.

Hagerstown

Smooth jazz. Call 240-203-8183. Go to brookeshousecoffeeandchocolate.com/.

Art, Fashion, Symbol, Statement: Tattooing in America, 1960s to Today

Saturday, June 22, through Sunday, Oct. 13 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, closed Mondays and holidays

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in City Park)

Hagerstown

Exhibit explores the evolution of the tattoo, particularly in the Northeastern United States. Go to wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.

Angela Crenshaw, director of the Maryland Park Service, will present an interactive talk on Harriet Tubman: The Ultimate Outdoorswoman on Saturday, June 22, at 11:30 a.m. at the Newcomer House, 18422 Shepherdstown Pike, Keedysville.

Harriet Tubman: The Ultimate Outdoorswoman

Saturday, June 22 - 11:30 a.m.

Newcomer House

18422 Shepherdstown Pike

Keedysville

Interactive talk presented by Angela Crenshaw, director of the Maryland Park Service. Part of Newcomer House Porch Program. Volunteer docents available for information on the Newcomer House and the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area. Free. Email rachel@heartofthecivilwar.org or call 240-308-1740.

Interpretive Walk, Open House and Ice Cream Social

Saturday, June 22 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Eidolon Nature Preserve

2146 Orleans Road

Great Cacapon, W.Va.

Gather in parking lot, group walk to stone house (about 1/4 mile), while talking about culture and history of Eidolon. Chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce served in the house. Wear sturdy footwear. Bring a chair and bug spray. Hosted by the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Free. Registration required. Go to https://www.potomacaudubon.org/event/eidolon-ice-cream-social-2/, email katelyn@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

An Era of Maryland Trolleys

Saturday, June 22 - 2 to 4 p.m.

Rural Heritage Museum

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

History of Maryland's iconic trolleys. Photo journey led by local historian Reuben Moss, president and curator of the Hagerstown & Frederick Railway Historical Society. Refreshments. Hosted by Friends of the Washington County Rural Heritage Museum. $8. To reserve seat, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-era-of-maryland-trolleys-tickets-906958345827?fbclid or pay cash at the door. Call 240-420-1714 (leave message).

Miss Maryland Finale

Saturday, June 22 - 7 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Scholarship pageant, preliminary to the Miss America pageant. $45 to $75. Call 301-790-2000 or go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/miss-md-teen.

The Henhouse Prowlers will perform Saturday, June 22, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

Henhouse Prowlers

Saturday, June 22 - 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Bluegrass. $20. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.

Sacred Harmony

Sunday, June 23 - 10:45 a.m.

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Gospel trio. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.

Rudy & the Bluefish, along with eight other acts, will perform at a blues festival on Sunday, June 23, from noon to 6 p.m. at Robinwood Church (outside), 12030 Warrenfeltz Lane, Hagerstown.

Blues Festival

Sunday, June 23 - noon to 6 p.m.

Robinwood Church (outside)

12030 Warrenfeltz Lane

Hagerstown

Rain or shine. Rudy & the Bluefish and eight other acts. Food trucks. Free parking. Bring coolers, food, chairs and canopies. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/rudyandthebluefish. Call 916-501-6105.

Rocky Birely Combo

Sunday, June 23 - 2 to 5 p.m.

Pen Mar Park

14600 Pen Mar-High Rock Road

Cascade

Swing, jazz, blues, ballads, waltzes, latin music. Dancing. Part of Jim and Fay Powers Music Series at Pen Mar Park. Call 240-313-2700 or go to www.washco-md.net.

Bluegrass Hootenanny

Sunday, June 23 - 2 to 4 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Led by Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn. Bring bluegrass instruments and play. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Tour the Bowman House Museum, 323 N. Main St., Boonsboro, on Sunday, June 23, between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Bowman House Tours

Sunday, June 23 - 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Bowman House Museum and Pottery

323 N. Main St.

Boonsboro

Nineteenth-century log house. Hearth cooking, raised-bed vegetable garden. Period-guest demonstrators. Go to https://boonsborohistoricalsociety.org/bowman-house/. Call 301-471-8356.

Gray Matter

Sunday, June 23 - 7 p.m.

Shafer Park

37 Park Drive

Boonsboro

Rock/r&b/funk/soul. Free. Call 301-432-5141.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: What's NXT: Monday, June 17, through Sunday, June 23