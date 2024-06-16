What's NXT: The art of tattoos, Clue, new plays, The Reagan Years and … Miss Maryland!
Are you ready for some hot summer entertainment? Whether your idea of fun involves theater, music, festivals, outdoor activities or learning something new, we've got your entertainment guide right here in NXT Best!
Watercolors in Martinsburg
Through Saturday, July 27 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
Berkeley Art Works
116 N. Queen St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Paintings by 10 West Virginia Watercolor Society members from the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle areas. Part of state watercolor society’s celebration of its 40th year, marked by a series of regional watercolor exhibitions. Hosted by the Berkeley Arts Council. Go to https://berkeleyartswv.org or call 304-620-7277.
'Never Such a Campaign' – The Battle of Second Manassas, Aug. 28-30, 1862
Monday, June 17 - 7 p.m.
McKinley Hall
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
209 W. Main St.
Sharpsburg
Part of Civil War Lecture Series. Presented by authors and historians Dan Welch and Kevin Pawlak. Sponsored by the Jacob Rohrbach Inn. Lecture is free. Drawing for an autographed book or a Civil War print with purchase of $5 ticket. Parking area off alley, and on Main and Hall streets. Go to tinyurl.com/3ecxvurk or call 301-432-5079.
Songwriters & Poets Open Mic
Monday, June 17 - 7 to 9 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Led by longtime Waynesboro Songwriters Workshop member Dave Dishneau and Hagerstown-based poet Ann Culey. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
Migration
Monday, June 17 - starts at dusk (rain date is Tuesday, June 18)
Jerome King Playground Band Shell
240 N. Carlisle St.
Greencastle, Pa.
Animated-adventure comedy; rated PG. Ice cream, popcorn and water available. Sponsored by F&M Trust. Free.
Summer Stories for Children
Wednesday, June 19 - 11 a.m. to noon (every Wednesday through July 17)
Red Run Park
12143 Buchanan Trail East
Waynesboro, Pa.
For pre-school and older children, accompanied by an adult. Story followed by hands-on activities. Theme is Tales of Tails. Presented by Buttonwood Nature Center, home of The Institute. Free. Registration not required. Go to www.buttonwoodnaturecenter.org or call 717-655-8177.
City Farmers Market
Thursday, June 20 - 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Hatter's Plaza
19 Rochester Place
Hagerstown
More than 10 market vendors. Fresh produce and baked goods. Hosted by the city of Hagerstown.
Art, Fashion, Symbol, Statement: Tattooing in America 1960s to Today
Thursday, June 20 - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive (in City Park)
Hagerstown
Exhibit opening; meet the artists. $25. Register in advance. Contact Donna Rastelli at 301-739-5727 or drastelli@wcmfa.org, or go to wcmfa.org.
Stellar Ride
Thursday, June 20 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.
War Memorial Park
500 N. Tennessee Ave.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Acoustic trio performing cover songs from all genres. Part of the Toni Saylor Summer Concert Series. Free. Go to www.mbcparks-rec.org/events/ or call 304-264-4842.
Fort Loudoun Market Fair
Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fort Loudoun Historic Site
1720 N. Brooklyn Road
Fort Loudon, Pa.
Music, entertainment, food and more than 50 artisans. Large 18th-century encampment. Punch & Judy Show. Colonial dirty jobs museum. Celtic and early American music. Speakers and presentations on varied 18th-century topics. Early American games. $5 adults, free for ages 17 and younger. Call 717-816-0085.
Thomas Roue
Friday, June 21 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Americana music with a focus on indie folk rock. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
Acoustic Jam
Friday, June 21 - 5:30 to 7 p.m. (third Friday of each month)
BlackCat Music Cooperative
155 Independence St.
Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Bring instrument. No cost, donations requested. Call 304-500-2696.
The Reagan Years
Friday, June 21 - 6 to 8 p.m.
University Plaza
50 W. Washington St.
Hagerstown
80s hits. Drinks available for purchase from Thick-N-Thin Brewing Co. Bring blanket or chair. Grab food from a downtown restaurant. Part of Decades Music Series. Hosted by the city of Hagerstown. Entry is free.
Raised on Analog
Friday, June 21 - 6 p.m.
Town Square
100 E. King St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Funk, pop and country. Part of the Summer Concert Series. Free. Go to www.mainstreetmartinsburg.com/events, email director@mainstreetmartinsburg.com or call 304-262-4200.
Miss Maryland Outstanding Teen Finale
Friday, June 21 - 7 p.m.
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Scholarship pageant. $45 to $75. Call 301-790-2000 or go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/miss-md-teen.
Clue: On Stage
Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 30 - 7:30 p.m. on June 21, 22, 26, 27 & 29 and 2 p.m. on June 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29 & 30
Totem Pole Playhouse
9555 Golf Course Road
Fayetteville, Pa.
Comedy, murder mystery. Based on classic film and board game. $54. Go to https://totempoleplayhouse.org/shows/clue-on-stage/ or call 717-352-2164.
Bywater Call
Friday, June 21 · 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
Southern soul, roots rock. $20. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.
2024 New Voice Play Festival
Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, - 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 - 2:30 p.m.
Old Opera House Theatre
204 N. George St.
Charles Town, W.Va.
Four one-act plays in one evening, including Afterlife (drama), Mean to Me (drama), Temporary Affection Order (comedy) and We are Doing Some Work in Your Neighborhood (comedy). Audience votes for favorite play. $20 general; $15 military, ages 65 and older, and ages 18 and younger. Call 304-725-4420, email ooh@oldoperahouse.org or go to https://www.oldoperahouse.org/.
The Tans
Saturday, June 22 - 10 a.m. to noon
Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop
1083 Maryland Ave.
Hagerstown
Smooth jazz. Call 240-203-8183. Go to brookeshousecoffeeandchocolate.com/.
Art, Fashion, Symbol, Statement: Tattooing in America, 1960s to Today
Saturday, June 22, through Sunday, Oct. 13 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, closed Mondays and holidays
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive (in City Park)
Hagerstown
Exhibit explores the evolution of the tattoo, particularly in the Northeastern United States. Go to wcmfa.org or call 301-739-5727.
Harriet Tubman: The Ultimate Outdoorswoman
Saturday, June 22 - 11:30 a.m.
Newcomer House
18422 Shepherdstown Pike
Keedysville
Interactive talk presented by Angela Crenshaw, director of the Maryland Park Service. Part of Newcomer House Porch Program. Volunteer docents available for information on the Newcomer House and the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area. Free. Email rachel@heartofthecivilwar.org or call 240-308-1740.
Interpretive Walk, Open House and Ice Cream Social
Saturday, June 22 - 1 to 4 p.m.
Eidolon Nature Preserve
2146 Orleans Road
Great Cacapon, W.Va.
Gather in parking lot, group walk to stone house (about 1/4 mile), while talking about culture and history of Eidolon. Chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce served in the house. Wear sturdy footwear. Bring a chair and bug spray. Hosted by the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Free. Registration required. Go to https://www.potomacaudubon.org/event/eidolon-ice-cream-social-2/, email katelyn@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.
An Era of Maryland Trolleys
Saturday, June 22 - 2 to 4 p.m.
Rural Heritage Museum
7313 Sharpsburg Pike
Boonsboro
History of Maryland's iconic trolleys. Photo journey led by local historian Reuben Moss, president and curator of the Hagerstown & Frederick Railway Historical Society. Refreshments. Hosted by Friends of the Washington County Rural Heritage Museum. $8. To reserve seat, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-era-of-maryland-trolleys-tickets-906958345827?fbclid or pay cash at the door. Call 240-420-1714 (leave message).
Miss Maryland Finale
Saturday, June 22 - 7 p.m.
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Scholarship pageant, preliminary to the Miss America pageant. $45 to $75. Call 301-790-2000 or go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/miss-md-teen.
Henhouse Prowlers
Saturday, June 22 - 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
Bluegrass. $20. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.
Sacred Harmony
Sunday, June 23 - 10:45 a.m.
Pikeside United Methodist Church
25 Paynes Ford Road
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Gospel trio. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.
Blues Festival
Sunday, June 23 - noon to 6 p.m.
Robinwood Church (outside)
12030 Warrenfeltz Lane
Hagerstown
Rain or shine. Rudy & the Bluefish and eight other acts. Food trucks. Free parking. Bring coolers, food, chairs and canopies. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/rudyandthebluefish. Call 916-501-6105.
Rocky Birely Combo
Sunday, June 23 - 2 to 5 p.m.
Pen Mar Park
14600 Pen Mar-High Rock Road
Cascade
Swing, jazz, blues, ballads, waltzes, latin music. Dancing. Part of Jim and Fay Powers Music Series at Pen Mar Park. Call 240-313-2700 or go to www.washco-md.net.
Bluegrass Hootenanny
Sunday, June 23 - 2 to 4 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Led by Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn. Bring bluegrass instruments and play. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
Bowman House Tours
Sunday, June 23 - 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Bowman House Museum and Pottery
323 N. Main St.
Boonsboro
Nineteenth-century log house. Hearth cooking, raised-bed vegetable garden. Period-guest demonstrators. Go to https://boonsborohistoricalsociety.org/bowman-house/. Call 301-471-8356.
Gray Matter
Sunday, June 23 - 7 p.m.
Shafer Park
37 Park Drive
Boonsboro
Rock/r&b/funk/soul. Free. Call 301-432-5141.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: What's NXT: Monday, June 17, through Sunday, June 23