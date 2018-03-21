The films and TV shows left in limbo by the collapse of The Weinstein Company

This week it was confirmed that The Weinstein Company was filing for bankruptcy, five months after the New York Times outed Harvey Weinstein as allegedly one of Hollywood’s most prolific sexual predators.

The deterioration of the Weinstein name and the film production company has called into question the statuses of numerous projects it had in the works.

Some of them, like Mary Magdalene and Paddington 2, have managed to get into cinemas without much trouble but their are countless more that were being either executive produced, or distributed by The Weinstein Company, that are in Hollywood purgatory.

A producer who has a project stuck in TWC limbo told IndieWire: “We all talk to each other, all the people that have projects through there, and we’re all completely flummoxed and confused… We don’t know what’s happening, and trust me, we’re trying.”

The Weinstein Company projects in limbo

The Current War

Production status: COMPLETED

The historical drama about Thomas Edison’s discovery of electricity, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult, Michael Shannon and Katherine Waterston, was set to be released in November 2017 but is now said to be heading to theatres at some point this year.

Every Exquisite Thing

Production status: IN DEVELOPMENT

Ted Melfi, who wrote the script for the adaptation of Matthew Quick’s book two years ago, says the project is tied up at the company and they are “reticent” to make any deals to release it to him to take elsewhere. Quick also wrote The Silver Linings Playbook, which starred Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Fahrenheit 11/9

Production status: IN PRODUCTION

Michael Moore’s sequel to Fahrenheit 9/11 is currently in the hands of TWC, though the documentarian sued them for control in November after the Weinstein scandal broke. The company demanded Moore pay back the $2 million they had already invested and the case is ongoing.

Guantanamo

Production status: PRE-PRODUCTION

Oliver Stone was set to make his TV directing debut with this fictional look the detainees held in the world’s most controversial prison, “and those who defend and condemn them”. The show began pre-production in August 2017 but Stone dropped out of directing the series while TWC were still involved after the sexual assault allegations emerged.

Hotel Mumbai

Production status: COMPLETED

Dev Patel leads this thriller based on real life Mumbai terror attacks that took place in 2008. TWC acquired the UK and North American distribution rights in 2016. It’s said to be released in Australia later this year but no other dates confirmed for worldwide distribution.

Polaroid

Production status: COMPLETED

Lars Klevberg’s horror movie, based on his short film, was set for a 2017 release but now it has been pushed to an unspecified date this year.

In The Heights

Production status: UNKNOWN

TWC bought the rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical in 2016 but he and Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book, have since asked the company to relinquish the rights.

Scream: The TV Series (season 3)

Production status: COMPLETED

Season three of the MTV/Netflix series, which was executive produced by Harvey Weinstein, has completed filming but has yet to confirm a premiere date. It’s been over a year since season two aired.

The Senator’s Wife

Production status: UNKNOWN

Meryl Streep has been attached to the star in this film confronting the gun lobby since 2014, but there’s no word on when or if it will be made.

The War With Grandpa

Production status: COMPLETED





The Robert De Niro-led film, co-starring Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Laura Marano and Jane Seymour, was meant to be released in April 2017, then October 2017, then February 2018, but they sold it back to producers last November for $2.5 million. There is still no confirmed release date.