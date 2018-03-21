The films and TV shows left in limbo by the collapse of The Weinstein Company

This week it was confirmed that The Weinstein Company was filing for bankruptcy, five months after the New York Times outed Harvey Weinstein as allegedly one of Hollywood’s most prolific sexual predators.
The deterioration of the Weinstein name and the film production company has called into question the statuses of numerous projects it had in the works.
Some of them, like Mary Magdalene and Paddington 2, have managed to get into cinemas without much trouble but their are countless more that were being either executive produced, or distributed by The Weinstein Company, that are in Hollywood purgatory.
A producer who has a project stuck in TWC limbo told IndieWire: “We all talk to each other, all the people that have projects through there, and we’re all completely flummoxed and confused… We don’t know what’s happening, and trust me, we’re trying.”
The Weinstein Company projects in limbo
The Current War
Production status: COMPLETED
The historical drama about Thomas Edison’s discovery of electricity, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult, Michael Shannon and Katherine Waterston, was set to be released in November 2017 but is now said to be heading to theatres at some point this year.
Every Exquisite Thing
Production status: IN DEVELOPMENT
Ted Melfi, who wrote the script for the adaptation of Matthew Quick’s book two years ago, says the project is tied up at the company and they are “reticent” to make any deals to release it to him to take elsewhere. Quick also wrote The Silver Linings Playbook, which starred Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.
Fahrenheit 11/9
Production status: IN PRODUCTION
Michael Moore’s sequel to Fahrenheit 9/11 is currently in the hands of TWC, though the documentarian sued them for control in November after the Weinstein scandal broke. The company demanded Moore pay back the $2 million they had already invested and the case is ongoing.
Guantanamo
Production status: PRE-PRODUCTION
Oliver Stone was set to make his TV directing debut with this fictional look the detainees held in the world’s most controversial prison, “and those who defend and condemn them”. The show began pre-production in August 2017 but Stone dropped out of directing the series while TWC were still involved after the sexual assault allegations emerged.
Hotel Mumbai
Production status: COMPLETED
Dev Patel leads this thriller based on real life Mumbai terror attacks that took place in 2008. TWC acquired the UK and North American distribution rights in 2016. It’s said to be released in Australia later this year but no other dates confirmed for worldwide distribution.
Polaroid
Production status: COMPLETED
Lars Klevberg’s horror movie, based on his short film, was set for a 2017 release but now it has been pushed to an unspecified date this year.
In The Heights
Production status: UNKNOWN
TWC bought the rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical in 2016 but he and Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book, have since asked the company to relinquish the rights.
Scream: The TV Series (season 3)
Production status: COMPLETED
Season three of the MTV/Netflix series, which was executive produced by Harvey Weinstein, has completed filming but has yet to confirm a premiere date. It’s been over a year since season two aired.
The Senator’s Wife
Production status: UNKNOWN
Meryl Streep has been attached to the star in this film confronting the gun lobby since 2014, but there’s no word on when or if it will be made.
The War With Grandpa
Production status: COMPLETED
The Robert De Niro-led film, co-starring Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Laura Marano and Jane Seymour, was meant to be released in April 2017, then October 2017, then February 2018, but they sold it back to producers last November for $2.5 million. There is still no confirmed release date.
The Upside
Production status: COMPLETED
The American adaptation of French comedy The Intouchables, starring Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman, appeared at the 2017 Toronto film festival and was meant to be released on March 9 but TWC pulled it from its release schedule.
The Weinstein Company projects that live on elsewhere
Les Misérables
Production status: IN PRODUCTION
The BBC went ahead with its TV miniseries adaptation without TWC, which began filming in February. David Oyelowo, Lily Collins and Dominic West star.
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story
Production status: COMPLETED
Harvey Weinstein and Jay Z originally confirmed their collaboration on the project back in May but now he has teamed up with The Paramount Network instead. The series will premiere in July.
The Romanoffs
Production status: IN PRODUCTION
Amazon Studios moved forward with the anthology series, from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner without TWC’s involvement. The show stars Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Janet Montgomery and Aaron Eckhart and is expected to be released this year.
Spy Kids: Mission Critical
Production status: COMPLETED
The animated Netflix original series based on the Spy Kids movies sees Robert Rodriguez and Bob Weinstein serving as executive producers. It will being streaming from April 20, 2018.
The Six Billion Dollar Man
IN DEVELOPMENT
TWC sold the rights to Warner Bros. late last year and they plan to release the Mark Wahlberg-led sci-fi remake in May 2019.
Yellowstone
Production status: IN POST-PRODUCTION
Wes Bentley and Kevin Costner star in this drama series about Montana ranchers which is set to air on the Paramount Network on June 20, 2018. All references to The Weinstein Company have been removed from the credits.
The Weinstein Company projects that are dead in the water
Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock
Production status: CANCELLED
Based on Matthew Quick’s YA novel of the same name about a sexually abused teenager, Channing Tatum was meant to make his directorial debut with the film but he confirmed his departure in October last year.
Untitled David O. Russell project
Production status:CANCELLED
Amazon dropped the TV project from the American Hustle director on October 13. The drama series was meant to star Julianne Moore, Robert De Niro and Michael Shannon.
Untitled Elvis biopic
Production status: CANCELLED
Apple cancelled the anthology series – which was meant to focus on a different music icon each season – on October 9 despite it being in pre-production.
