Whatever happened to Steve Guttenberg?

He was the biggest star of the 80s, but a career break kept him away from the limelight (WB/Reuters)

Steve Guttenberg was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, leading man in hits like the Police Academy series, Cocoon and Three Men and a Baby, which is 30 years old this month.

But what happened next?

Anonymous mega-star

Steve Guttenberg was something of a stealth movie star. He didn’t have the multiplex-crowning fame of Tom Cruise and he wasn’t winning Oscars left, right and centre like Robert De Niro.

Guttenberg starred in a strong of 80s classics.

But between 1984 and 1990 he had a staggering run of smash hits – from the original Police Academy and three of its sequels, through Cocoon in 1985, Short Circuit a year later and then 1987’s Three Men and a Baby, which earned more than £182million worldwide on a £8.25m budget, making it the number one film at the US box office that year.

Leaving Hollywood

Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson in Three Men and a Baby

Before the pull of the movie industry, Guttenberg had wanted to be a dentist and after the release of Three Men and a Little Lady in 1990, he decided to check out of the rat race. “You gotta remember, I left home at 17. So I missed a great deal of my own growing up,” he told The AV Club. “I missed so many things with my family. I’d become everything I ever wanted to be…But I wanted to just be a little closer to my family…And I decided I’d like to work when I want to work…So I did theatre that I really wanted to do and I did some small independent movies that I really wanted to do and I wrote and I painted and I got to see my parents all the time.”

Above all, he was worried about going off the deep end.

“I’ve had a great deal of notoriety and hubris left as packages on my doorstep,” he explained to the Daily Beast earlier this year. “I’m very careful to only open a bottle and not drink the whole gallon.”

Back – and starring opposite the Olsen Twins

Guttenberg starred with the Olsens in It Takes Two (WB)

By the time he returned to acting in 1995, Steve Guttenberg had divorced his wife of four years, Evil Dead 2 actress Denise Bixler and was starring opposite the Olsen Twins in It Takes Two, beginning a run of not-very-successful family films. He dated Baywatch star Yasmine Bleeth, but has admitted he had his doubts about being a less-visible star than he’d been before his self-imposed exile.