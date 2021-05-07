WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki reveals why it’s always been the plan to eventually step down

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made news Thursday when she revealed that she plans on stepping down in the next year or so, and on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, she explained why. Psaki said it’s always been the plan not to stay for the duration of Biden’s presidency, and she has two very good reasons for that.

“This was something I told colleagues and friends, and in my discussions with the amazing people in the Biden orbit, was part of the discussion early on. I'm so honored to serve this president, and at this moment in history to be a small part of rebuilding trust in government,” Psaki said. “But I also have two little kids who are preschoolers, and I know a lot of moms who watch your show who understand that. I don't want to miss a lot of moments.”

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates’ Chinese Interpreter Is Being Accused of Breaking Up His Marriage With Melinda Gates

    Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ carefully crafted statement on the end of their marriage made a few key points clear, but left the public utterly without clues on what might have prompted the dissolution of their relationship after 27 years and raising three kids together. In that vacuum, rumors have begun to flow, as they […]

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 I's,' therapists say. Here's what they are and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can affect a couple over their marriage, said Tess Brigham, a therapist.

  • Report Shares New Details on Bill and Melinda Gates Split, Family 'Very Angry' at Bill

    A new report reveals Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce wasn't exactly amicable, with Melinda going on an island vacation with her family without Bill.

  • Kim Kardashian Rocks Icy Blonde Hair as She Works Out in a Revealing Black Swimsuit

    The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to ditch practical workout wear for something a little saucier

  • 'Furious' Meghan McCain's Brutal Nickname For Trump Lights Up Twitter

    The cohost of "The View" also blasted the GOP's "sausagefest of MAGA up on Capitol Hill."

  • Will Smith Shares Rare Photo With His Twin Siblings to Celebrate Their 50th Birthday

    Will Smith took to Instagram to give his twin siblings a birthday shoutout. Scroll on for more details on the birthday magic and to see the family photo.

  • Prince Charles’ Ongoing Anger at Prince Harry Is Reportedly Starting to Frustrate Other Royals

    The royal feud has no signs of letting up anytime soon, but it may not be for the reasons that you think. The relentless anger from the palace is reportedly coming from only one source: Prince Charles. After the loss of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth “has enough on her plate,” per an Us Weekly source, and she’s […]

  • Melinda Gates Warned Bill About Jeffrey Epstein

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMelinda Gates met with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein alongside her husband Bill in New York City and soon after said she was furious at the relationship between the two men, according to people familiar with the situation.The previously unreported meeting occurred at Epstein’s Upper East Side Mansion in September 2013, on the same day the couple accepted the Lasker Bloomberg Public Service Award at the Pierre Hotel and were photographed alongside then-mayor Mike Bloomberg.The meeting would prove a turning point for Gates’ relationship with Epstein, the people familiar with the matter say, as Melinda told friends after the encounter how uncomfortable she was in the company of the wealthy sex offender and how she wanted nothing to do with him.Gates’ friendship with Epstein—who for years was accused of molesting scores of underage girls—still haunts Melinda, according to friends of the couple who spoke to The Daily Beast this week in light of the pair’s divorce announcement, which had been weeks in the making.Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Names Powerful Men in Alleged Sex RingThe Daily Beast has learned that financial and public relations specialists had been feverishly working on details of the pair’s split for weeks before the couple announced their divorce on Monday.“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the two said in a brief statement posted on Twitter. “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”A representative for Bill and Melinda Gates did not respond to requests for comment for this story.The ties between Gates and Epstein ran much deeper than the tech mogul first admitted. As The New York Times reported, starting in 2011, Gates met with Epstein on numerous occasions. This was three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting an underage girl in Florida; by then, accusations that Epstein exploited girls and young women were widely reported in the press.As The Times reported, two people close to Gates acted as intermediaries between the two: Boris Nikolic, a biotech investor and former adviser to Gates who was mysteriously named a backup executor in Epstein’s last will and testament; and Melanie Walker, who worked at the Gates foundation and served as a science advisor to Epstein. A person close to Walker told The Daily Beast she did not attend nor help set up any meetings between Gates and Epstein. Nikolic did not return multiple requests for comment.Soon after Epstein’s arrest in July 2019, Gates became one of many prominent people to face scrutiny over ties to the sex-trafficker.The New York Times revealed Gates had met with Epstein at a 2011 get-together at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse that included the financier’s ex-girlfriend Eva Andersson-Dubin and her daughter. (Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of Epstein’s sex ring, has accused Dubin’s hedge-funder husband, Glenn, of abuse—a charge he strenuously denies).Indeed, the Times reported Gates visited Epstein multiple times from 2011 to 2013, and that Epstein had tried pitching a new charitable fund to JPMorgan honchos and to the Gates foundation. In 2013, Gates also took a ride on Epstein’s private jet (christened by tabloids as the Lolita Express), from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Palm Beach, Florida, according to flight records reviewed by the Times. CNBC also reported that Gates rendezvoused with Epstein in New York in 2013.When Gates first met Epstein, he was still Microsoft’s chairman and the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $56 billion.“I met him. I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him,” Gates said in September 2019, as media coverage into his connections with Epstein were heating up. “I didn’t go to New Mexico or Florida or Palm Beach or any of that. There were people around him who were saying, ‘Hey, if you want to raise money for global health and get more philanthropy, he knows a lot of rich people.’“Every meeting where I was with him were meetings with men. I was never at any parties or anything like that. He never donated any money to anything that I know about.”One associate in the technology world who’s attended the same events as Epstein, including a TED conference in Monterey, California, was surprised Gates had considered cultivating philanthropic ties with the late peadophile.“I can’t make the claim that so many are claiming,” the person told The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity, referring to people in Epstein’s orbit who’ve said they had no suspicions of Epstein’s abuse. “If you ask Bill Gates, he’ll say, ‘Oh I had absolutely no idea he wasn’t up to anything of the highest moral character.’ But I seriously doubted Epstein’s moral character.”“The people around him,” the person added, referring to Epstein, “had a varying spectrum of what they knew and what they didn’t know and how they rationalized it.”This person wasn’t surprised that Melinda Gates was put off by Epstein, saying “a lot of people were uncomfortable with Epstein, completely independent of his” sexual misconduct. “He just was an obnoxious guy. He almost made a point of having bad manners, not paying attention at dinner… I could see how anybody, even without suspicions, would not want to be around him.”Still, Epstein had a “superhuman” ability as a social climber, the one-time colleague of the financier said, adding that the photos displayed in Epstein’s mansion of former President Bill Clinton and the Pope were “really obnoxious, especially if you’re somebody like Melinda and hanging around with heads of state anyway. Then to have someone do this endless name-dropping…“When he got up from the table at dinner, he wouldn’t just get up, he’d tell you he had a call with a president of some country.”Epstein also reportedly had a habit of bragging that he was an unofficial adviser to Bill Gates—a claim the Microsoft founder’s representatives denied. One Times report indicates Epstein claimed to be a tax consultant for the tech magnate.After his initial meeting with the financier, the billionaire philanthropist told Gates Foundation staff in an email: “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.” Asked about this message, Gates’ spokeswoman said he “was referring only to the unique decor” at Epstein's Manhattan mansion and “Epstein’s habit of spontaneously bringing acquaintances in to meet Mr. Gates.”The rapport between Gates and Epstein seems to have fizzled in the fall of 2014, sometime after Gates donated $2 million to MIT’s Media Lab. The lab’s former director Joi Ito, in an internal email unearthed by the New Yorker, claimed Epstein facilitated that donation. As the Times investigation noted: “Mr. Epstein complained to an acquaintance at the end of 2014 that Mr. Gates had stopped talking to him, according to a person familiar with the discussion.”Some special guests at @thrive's leadership meeting: board member @DavidAgus & Dr Melanie Walker who's working w/@BillGates on global health pic.twitter.com/SaqQ4HQSrt— Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) March 7, 2017 Gates wasn’t Epstein’s only link to Microsoft. Walker, a neurosurgeon who worked for the Gates’ foundation from late 2005 to 2013, had known Epstein since 1992. She told the Times that she’d just graduated from college and Epstein had offered to land her a modeling job at Victoria’s Secret because he was an adviser to Les Wexner, the founder of the lingerie chain’s parent company, L Brands.Walker once stayed in an Epstein-owned apartment in Manhattan while traveling to New York, and in 1998, she became the financier's science adviser. Within a few years, she moved to Seattle to be with her now husband, then-Microsoft executive Steven Sinofsky, and was hired by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. There she met Nikolic, the Times report adds, and introduced him to Epstein.For his part, Nikolic told Bloomberg News he was “shocked” to be named as a “successor executor” in Epstein’s will, a position he quickly turned down. “I was not consulted in these matters and I have no intent to fulfill these duties, whatsoever,” he said in a statement released by his spokeswoman in August 2019.Nikolic is a graduate of Harvard Medical School, where at least one faculty member received funding that was facilitated by Epstein. According to Bloomberg, Nikolic “waxed enthusiastic about Epstein’s financial advice in discussions with private bankers” in 2014, ahead of a public offering for a genome editing firm Nikolic had funded.When Jeffrey Epstein needed a backup person to handle his estate, he chose Boris Nikolic, an ex-science adviser to Bill Gates https://t.co/ke2X08uwrL— Bloomberg (@business) August 20, 2019 Little is known about Nikolic and Epstein’s relationship, though Bloomberg reported the biotech venture capitalist insisted they had no financial ties.Meanwhile, Linda Stone, an ex-Microsoft VP, appears to have longer-standing ties to Epstein and vouched for him at MIT. “Ito was introduced to Epstein in February 2013 by Linda Stone, a former member of the Media Lab’s Advisory Council, at a TED Conference in Long Beach, California,” said one 2020 MIT report into Epstein’s largesse reviewed by The Daily Beast.“He has a tainted past, but Linda assures me that he’s awesome,” Ito said in an email to three MIT staffers, according to the document. But, in June 2013, when a lab assistant raised questions about Epstein’s checkered past, Ito asked Stone for help in avoiding a potential backlash over Epstein’s donations to the MIT Media Lab. In an email cited in the MIT report, Stone advised Ito that Epstein had “given a tremendous amount of money to Harvard” and “other scientists” and it would be “good to show that list.”“Focus on his funding of Harvard, scientists, over many years,” added Stone, whose tenure at Microsoft lasted from 1993 to 2002. She then mentioned Epstein “aggressively funds science & tech & interesting people.”The report notes that Stone apparently believed Epstein when he “insisted to her that he was ‘wrongfully convicted,’ pointing both to his light sentence and his assertion that he had been cleared by a lie detector test as evidence that he was truly innocent of the charges.”Epstein’s address book contained multiple phone numbers for Stone and listed Kelly Bovino—a former model who sources tell The Daily Beast was once part of Epstein’s inner circle—as Stone’s “emergency contact.” As The Daily Beast reported, Giuffre has publicly accused Bovino of aiding Epstein’s trafficking scheme.The tech insider who spoke to The Daily Beast noted Stone thrived on connecting people but that she “has a lot of friends who are infinitely richer than Epstein.” They added: “I can’t see anything Linda got out of it.”Here’s a curious photograph. Jeffrey Epstein talks to Nathan Myhrvold, formerly Microsoft’s chief technology officer, at the 2000 https://t.co/oEYOr4QjJI John Brockman billionaires’ dinner. pic.twitter.com/2DMKGe8s6Z— Xeni Jardin is fully vaccinated (@xeni) October 12, 2019 Epstein’s rolodex also had a variety of phone numbers for Nathan Myhrvold, Microsoft’s former chief technology officer. In July 2019, Vanity Fair reported the men were longtime friends, and that Epstein allegedly visited Myhrvold’s investment firm, Intellectual Ventures, with “young girls” who were possibly “Russian models” in tow.In 2003, Vanity Fair named Myhrvold as one of the many businessmen to dine with Epstein at his Manhattan townhouse, and the 2019 article cites a source who claimed Myhrvold openly discussed visiting Epstein’s homes in Florida and New York.A flight records database shows Myhrvold traveled on Epstein’s plane, in December 1996 and January 1997. Other passengers included Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and “GM,” believed to be Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.When Giuffre sued Dershowitz for defamation in April 2019, her complaint alleged the famed lawyer attempted to throw Myhrvold under the bus. The document refers to Giuffre by her maiden name, Roberts. “In May 2015 Dershowitz requested confidential settlement negotiations with Ms. Roberts’ lawyers in which Dershowitz sought to convince Ms. Roberts lawyer that Ms. Roberts was mistaken, and that the person to whom Epstein had lent Ms. Roberts was Nathan Myhrvold, not Dershowitz.”The lawsuit added that Giuffre “was, and is, clear that it was Dershowitz, not Myhrvold, with whom she had sex.”Myhrvold’s spokesperson told Vanity Fair: “Nathan has no knowledge of or any involvement in the various crimes that Mr. Epstein is accused of committing.”“He was never a client of his money management business, and he’s never done business with him of any sort,” the spokesperson added. “Back in the day Epstein was a regular at TED conferences and he was a large donor to basic scientific research, so while Nathan knew him and has socialized with him, that’s exactly where their association ends.”Myhrvold did, however, take a trip to Russia with tech journalist and conference host Esther Dyson sometime in the 1990s, and spent time with Epstein there.When reached by The Daily Beast, Dyson said that Epstein joined her and Myhrvold for a couple of days when their itineraries intersected in Sarov. The Microsoft executive had planned the meetup with the financier, she said.One photo Dyson posted on social media of herself and Epstein is timestamped 1998. Another image of Myhrvold includes the caption: “at Microsoft Russia in Moscow, April 98. This was the beginning of a three-week trip during which Nathan and a variety of hangers-on (including a bodyguard) explored the state of post-Soviet science.”Years later Dyson saw Epstein at Edge dinners and other events but says she didn’t have much interaction with him.“I wasn’t his category so to speak,” Dyson told The Daily Beast. “He liked rich people and scientists and there were a lot of them at [Edge] dinners.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lindsey Graham Mocked After Making Bizarre ‘Trump Cult’ Prediction About GOP’s Future

    The South Carolina senator reached new heights in his Trump adulation.

  • Jessie James Decker Reveals She 'Treated' Herself to a Breast Augmentation: 'I'm Super Happy'

    "After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home," Jessie James Decker explained

  • Jamie Lee Curtis shares honest photo, urges self-acceptance in response to Will Smith

    Curtis shared an untouched pic of herself in response to Smith's recent dad bod pics.

  • Video Shows Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul in Physical Altercation

    Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul were involved in a physical altercation at the media gathering for Mayweather's fight against Paul's brother Logan.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share a New Photo of Archie for His Second Birthday

    Awww, he also got well-wishes from his royal family members!

  • Joanna Gaines shares pic of her natural hair: 'Going to fix 'er up'

    “It takes about 1.5 hours to tame this mane."

  • Frito-Lay is recalling Ruffles chips for a bizarre reason

    Frito-Lay is one of the biggest snack-makers on the planet. The company produces a huge number of different products in a variety of flavors and, for the most part, it gets things right when it comes to packaging. Unfortunately, even the most well-oiled machines aren't immune to hiccups every now and again. A new recall issued by Frito-Lay is a reminder of that. The company released a notice that it is conducting a voluntary recall of certain bags of Ruffles brand chips due to a mixup in the packaging process. The error resulted in a different flavor of chip being packaged in bags for Ruffles All Dressed Up flavor chips. The error sounds minor, but the recall had to be issued due to the flavor of chips that were placed in the wrong bags. The chips are a flavor that includes milk as an ingredient. Milk is a known allergen and can cause some pretty serious reactions in people who are sensitive to it. If an individual with a milk allergy consumes the chips they could face serious health consequences up to and including death. Yeah, it's pretty serious stuff. Frito-Lay released the following as part of its recall announcement: The recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain bags of Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk. No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action. The company doesn't say exactly what type of chip ended up in the Ruffles All Dressed bags, but whatever it was it contains milk. Hopefully, anyone with a milk allergy will notice that the chips in the bags are different from what it says on the packaging and avoid eating them, but that can't be guaranteed. Identifying information including the UPC and date codes can be found on the recall bulletin. The company says that the chips were likely sold through Sam's Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company says that the recalled chips would not have been distributed to any other retailer, meaning that Sam's Club customers will want to be particularly vigilant of the chips they have recently purchased. Frito-Lay provides the following contact information on the recall page: Consumers with the product noted above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday). If you purchased any of these chips you are advised to avoid eating them, especially if you have a dairy or milk allergy. They can be safely discarded or returned to the store where you purchased them. You can also call the number above to discuss a refund if you purchased any recalled Ruffles.

  • Robert Downey Jr. Mourns Death of Assistant Jimmy Rich After "Terrible and Shocking Tragedy"

    Robert Downey Jr. received messages of support from his Avengers co-stars following the death of his longtime assistant, Jimmy Rich.

  • Capitals and Rangers begin game with full line brawl; Tom Wilson fights Brendan Smith on his first shift

    Six fights occurred in the first five minutes of Rangers-Capitals, including a line brawl to start the game and a bout involving Tom Wilson.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • John Kuhn provides some clarity on Aaron Rodgers-Packers conflict

    Former Packers fullback John Kuhn provided an update after speaking with Aaron Rodgers.

  • A Federal Judge Finds That Bill Barr Was a Fixer and Corrupter of Justice

    Drew AngererWhat remains of Bill Barr’s sullied reputation was blown up when federal district Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that the government must turn over the memorandum, which the public has yet to fully see and that the Justice Department relied upon in declining to prosecute the 45th president.Not only was Barr being personally “disingenuous” by announcing his decision before the Mueller report was released and pretending he used the report to reach a conclusion instead of simply announcing the one he’d come to before the special counsel’s work had even finished his work, she wrote, “but DOJ has been disingenuous to this Court.”“The fact that (Trump) would not be prosecuted was a given,” the judge wrote. In reality, it was a given from the moment Barr was appointed by Trump, as the past inevitably became prelude given his first stint as attorney general under George H.W. Bush. Back then, DOJ resisted efforts to get to the bottom of U.S. government-backed financing of Iraq in the run-up to Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.Mueller Report Has a Hidden Message for BarrPressed by House Democrats to appoint an independent counsel, Barr refused, while insisting it was “not a crime,” “simply not criminal in any way,” “nothing illegal.” What he meant was that oversight was for Democratic presidents only.In 2019, Barr stonewalled then Sen. Kamala Harris when she asked him whether Donald Trump or anyone at the White House had inquired or urged that he open an investigation into anyone. Think of Barr as an updated version of Roy Cohn, an earlier Trump lawyer. Both men attended Horace Mann, the swank private school in the Riverdale section of New York City, and Columbia University. As with Cohn, things are not ending well for Barr. For the record, Judge Jackson’s recent opinion was not written on a blank slate. Judge Reggie Walton, a George W. Bush appointee, had already blasted Barr’s allergy to the truth. In a March 2020 decision in a related case, the judge “seriously” questioned Barr’s integrity and credibility, and deployed words like “distorted” and “misleading” to make his point.He also observed that it appeared that Barr had “made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version of the Mueller Report to the contrary.”DOJ is not a public relations shop. Likewise, the department’s client is the U.S., not the occupant of the Oval Office. The imperial presidency is supposed to have limits.Barr’s reputation also stands to be tarnished by his efforts to put his thumb on the scale in connection with the sentencing of a since-pardoned Roger Stone and the Mike Flynn debacle. Like Stone, Flynn too received a Trump pardon. But along the way, Barr’s handling of Flynn’s case raised eyebrows from the bench.Specifically, Judge Emmet Sullivan hammered Barr while dismissing, at the DOJ’s request, its own case against Flynn after he had pleaded guilty. Sullivan observed, “In view of the government’s previous argument in this case that Mr. Flynn’s false statements were ‘absolutely material’ because his false statements ‘went to the heart’ of the FBI’s investigation, the government’s about-face, without explanation, raises concerns about the regularity of its decision-making process.”“Raises concerns”? Talk about understatement.By the end of Trump’s term, Flynn would call for the imposition of martial law. Meanwhile, Flynn’s brother, Charles Flynn, another general, was on duty during the insurrection. To top it all off, Flynn’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, would emerge as a grim punchline in attempting to “release the Kraken” to try and push through Trump’s Big Lie.As for the Flynn pardon, it happened on Barr’s watch, on November 25, 2020, more than two weeks before Barr quit. And here too, Barr’s past is relevant.After Bush 41 lost to Bill Clinton, Barr successfully pushed for pardons for Caspar Weinberger, Ronald Reagan’s defense secretary, and others in connection with the Iran-Contra scandal. “I favored the broadest pardon authority,” Barr explained. There were some people just arguing just for Weinberger. I said, ‘No–in for a penny, in for a pound.’”To his credit, Barr resisted Trump’s entreaties to find fraud with the election where none existed and, when he finally quit, the outgoing AG took a swipe at Trump and his efforts to undo the election results, and tried to suggest there was still some regularity to DOJ’s decision-making process by declaring that “it is incumbent on all levels of government, and all agencies acting within their purview, to do all we can to assure the integrity of elections and promote public confidence in their outcome.”Much too little, too late. Meanwhile, AG Merrick Garland has until May 17 to appeal Judge Jackson’s ruling. If he does not, the full memo that Barr used when he was the attorney general to justify the fix that was already in will immediately become public—and the fixer’s reputation will take one more hard hit as his successor begins the hard work of restoring integrity and public confidence in a battered Justice Department.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.