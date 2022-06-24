'Westworld' star Evan Rachel Wood sings as Madonna, Alanis Morisette and Janis Joplin

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night, actress Evan Rachel Wood appeared to promote Season 4 of Westworld and, while there, she also discussed taking on the role of Madonna in the upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Wood shared that while she fully transformed herself into the material girl, she didn't actually get to sing as Madonna in the film. Which is too bad, because she does a very good Madonna impression.

Wood also said that after filming the biopic, the director was surprised to learn that the actress can sing as Madonna, as she shared, "We had a karaoke wrap party and I sang Madonna and the director goes, 'Why didn't I make you sing in this movie?'"

Wood's singing skills shouldn't be a total surprise as she starred in the Oscar and Golden Globe award-nominated musical Across the Universe in 2007 as well as 2019's Frozen II as Anna and Elsa's mother Queen Iduna. Wood also is one-half of cover band Evan + Zane, which she formed with Zane Carney in 2018.

Still, Fallon seemed super impressed when Wood grabbed the mic and effortlessly performed Madonna's hit "Material Girl," before belting out the Alanis Morissette classic "You Oughta Know" and finishing off with the "Queen of Rock N' Roll" Janis Joplin singing the Big Brother and the Holding Company ft. Joplin banger "Piece of My Heart."