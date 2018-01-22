Westworld season 2 has officially wrapped filming

The second season of Westworld has officially wrapped filming.
According to the social media accounts of several members of crew, production on the second season of the HBO sci-fi series has ended.
Indeed, a picture of the clapper board for episode 210 (the 10th and final episode of the forthcoming second season) was shared on a member of the VFX team's social media account, meaning production is well and truly over and post-production can begin.
So, when can we actually expect to see the end product on our screens?
