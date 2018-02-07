Westworld season 2: What we learned from the new trailer

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Westworld left quite the first impression with its debut season. The sci-fi/western hybrid caught the public’s attention thanks to its bold concepts and innovative storytelling. Multiple timelines were used, various rugs were pulled and the line between human and host got progressively more blurred.

The ten episode season finished at the end of 2016 and amidst the sumptuous visuals and stunning performances, it left fans with a whole host of unanswered questions. While many may have hoped for the show to make a swift return to our screens, 2017 unfortunately came and went without a second run.

However, the long wait is now almost over as some 18 months down the line, a return date of April 22nd was confirmed during last Sunday’s Superbowl trailer.

Rebellion and war appears to be in the air, and it looks set to be a chaotic time at for everyone involved. Alongside various musings on free will and more shots of Ed Harris looking weather-beaten, here’s what the trailer suggests lies in store for season 2:

Returning characters

One fairly obvious thing that the new trailer shows is that nearly all of the principal cast from season 1 will be returning. Featuring prominently are both Thandie Newton’s Maeve and Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard. We also sneak a quick peek at Ben Barnes’ Logan in a chic modern setting, which could be a flashback or may point to him having survived being stranded by William last time out. There’s also a brief shot of James Marsden’s Teddy looking terrified with an ominous hand clasped over his mouth.

One of the most striking shots though confirms that Ed Harris’ enigmatic Man in Black will be making a return. It will be interesting to see how William now fits into the rapidly changing dynamics of Westworld. An expert player and major stakeholder, he was told by Ford at the close of last season that he would find the new narrative “more satisfying”, and it certainly appears that he will be remaining in the park for the foreseeable future. A man with his love of adventure and violence should revel in the emerging chaos brewing across Westworld.

Delores

View photos Evan Rachel Wood as Delores in Westworld. (HBO) More

The trailer’s focal point however is clearly Evan Rachel Wood’s Delores. The oldest host in the park narrates the trailer and it’s her chilling words which resonate at its climax:

This world deserves to die. Because this is your world. We’ve lived by your rules long enough. We can save this world. We can burn it to the ground. From the ashes, build a new world. Our world.

This idea of a building a new world is central to the trailer, and Delores is seemingly set to be at the very heart of all the rebuilding and remodelling. Her newfound self-awareness is key as she looks set to lead a revolution amongst her fellow hosts. Given the emphatic shot of her blowing someone away while riding on horseback, it’s clear she’s going to be taking a very hands-on approach too.

We also see Delores leading a masked band of men at the trailer’s close. This band make another appearance earlier in the trailer and could well be leftovers from Wyatt’s storylines, the charismatic psychopathic leader whose personality got merged with Delores’ own. The escapades of Delores’ and her band of rebels looks set to be a key part of this season’s narrative.