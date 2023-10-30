Western place 2nd, Northwestern 5th at ISSMA marching band state finals

Oct. 30—INDIANAPOLIS — Only two schools — the Western High School Marching Panthers Band and Guard and the Edgewood High School Marching Band — had yet to hear their name be called during the Saturday's Indiana State School Music Association Marching Band Finals Class C award ceremony at Lucas Oil Stadium. The next one called would determine who wins state and who is the runner-up.

The two schools know this position very well. Since 2010, the two schools have placed either first and second the same year five times.

A win for Edgewood would mean back-to-back state titles and their third in five years. A win for Western would mean a class-leading 19th state title.

"We want to ask that all fans give the well-deserved recognition to this year's outstanding runner-up," said the PA announcer. "The 2023 Class C runner-up is ... Western High School."

Title 19 would have to wait.

Students from both teams were in tears — one due to happiness and the other due to sadness — after the announcement.

Western Band Director Stephan Garber approached each and every one of his students and gave them a word of encouragement.

What did he tell them?

"Hold your head high," Garber said when asked by the Tribune.

Western returned to the ISSMA Class C state marching band finals this year hungry to improve on their third-place finish last year, its worst placement since at least 2010. The fact not placing in the top two is an anomaly speaks volumes to the school's program.

The Marching Panthers' show is titled "Everybody Dies, But Not Everybody Lives." The show carries a deeper message than in previous years — what will you do with your one life? Music includes snippets from "Dreams Unfulfilled" by Don Barrett and multiple pieces from Italian composer Ezio Bosso.

Despite not taking home another state title, Garber said he was proud of the group's performance.

"I thought they left their hearts and everything out on the field," he said.

Western wasn't the only local school competing Saturday.

The Northwestern Tiger Pride Band qualified for state for the third straight year, the first time in program history, Jeremy Snyder, Northwestern band director, said.

The Tigers placed fifth in Class C, tying their school best set last year.

Northwestern's performance is called "She Walks in Beauty," based on an 1814 poem written by Lord Byron. A woman's life, from starting school to becoming a grandmother, is depicted through the performance.

The eight-minute show features music from songs such as "Just a Girl" by No Doubt, "Material Girl" by Madonna and "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper, among others.

Snyder said he was "very pleased" with the students' performance.

"We feel like it was their best performance of the year," he said.

