When We Were Young 2024 lineup: My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Dashboard Confessional to headline

When We Were Young Festival will once again tug at millennial emo kids' nostalgia with a star-studded lineup in 2024.

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Simple Plan, The All-American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3 and Mayday Parade were among the artists announced Monday for the third annual event, which will take place Oct. 19, 2024, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The recently reunited My Chemical Romance will perform the iconic 2006 "The Black Parade" album from top to bottom, The All-American Rejects will take fans back to 2002 with their debut self-titled album and Fall Out Boy will seemingly draw from several albums, according to the vinyl cover shown in the festival's graphic.

Presale for the festival – which fans can sign up for at whenwewereyoungfestival.com – begins Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets ranging from $325 for general admission to $577 for a hotel and ticket package.

The lineup for this year's two-day event included Green Day, Blink-182, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Good Charlotte, Bowling for Soup, Sum 41 and All Time Low, among other acts.

When We Were Young Festival's 2024 lineup

Here are the bands scheduled to perform and which albums they'll be playing:

Fall Out Boy: Various albums.

My Chemical Romance: "The Black Parade"

Simple Plan: "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls"

We The Kings: "We The Kings"

Jimmy Eat World: "Bleed American"

The All-American Rejects: "The All-American Rejects"

3OH!3: "Want"

Pierce The Veil: "Collide with the Sky"

Sleeping With Sirens: "Let's Cheers To This"

A Day to Remember: "Homesick"

Dashboard Confessional: "Dusk and Summer"

Coheed and Cambria: "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness"

Underoath: "They're Only Chasing Safety"

The Distillers: "Coral Fang"

Mayday Parade: "A Lesson in Romantics"

Chiodos: "All's Well That Ends Well"

Movements: "Feel Something"

Bayside: "Bayside"

The Maine: "Can't Stop Won't Stop"

Saves the Day: "Stay What You Are"

The Wonder Years: "The Greatest Generation"

The Starting Line: "Say It Like You Mean It"

August Burns Red: "Constellations"

Thursday: "Full Collapse"

State Champs: "The Finer Things"

Atreyu: "The Curse"

Hawthorne Heights: "The Silence in Black and White"

Cartel: "Chroma"

Saosin: "Saosin"

Pretty Girls Make Graves: "The New Romance"

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: "Don't You Fake It"

Alesana: "The Emptiness"

L.S. Dunes: TBD

The Used: "In Love and Death"

New Found Glory: "Sticks And Stones"

Dance Gavin Dance: "Mothership"

Motion City Soundtrack: "Commit This ro Memory"

Silverstein: "Discovering the Waterfront"

Basement: "Colourmeinkindness"

Neck Deep: "Life's Not Out to Get You"

Cobra Starship: "¡Viva la Cobra!"

Story Of The Year" "Page Avenue"

Say Anything: "…Is a Real Boy"

Four Year Strong: "Enemy Of The World"

Mom Jeans: "Best Buds"

Senses Fail: "Still Searching"

Anberlin: "Never Take Friendship Personal"

Armor For Sleep: "What to Do When You Are Dead"

The Devil Wears Prada: "Plagues"

Escape The Fate: "This War Is Ours"

Nada Surf: "Let Go"

Emery: "The Weak's End"

The Forecast: "In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When We Were Young 2024 lineup: My Chemical Romance, Simple Plan, more