When We Were Young 2024: My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World and More to Perform Albums in Full

My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, and Dashboard Confessional are among the acts performing classic albums in their entirety at the 2024 edition of the emo-dominant When We Were Young festival, which will be held Oct. 19 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds. My Chemical Romance will play The Black Parade, while Jimmy Eat World will celebrate Bleed American, Dashboard Confessional will revisit Dusk and Summer, and Thursday will tackle Full Collapse.

Fall Out Boy is the only band listed on the bill that does not have an album performance attached to its name at present. Additional artists include the Distillers, Coheed & Cambria, All-American Rejects, Nada Surf, Mayday Parade, Chiodos, Movements, Bayside, The Maine, Saves the Day, the Wonder Years, the Starting Line, August Burns Red, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Motion City Soundtrack, and Cobra Starship.

Pre-sale tickets for When We Were Young will be available Friday (Nov. 17) at 10 a.m. PST. Green Day, Blink-182, the Offspring, 30 Seconds to Mars, and Good Charlotte appeared at this year’s edition of the event.

See the full lineup and albums that are being performed below.

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FEST 2024 PERORMING THE ALBUMS & MORE



Sign up for Presale that starts Friday, November 17th at 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down. https://t.co/KUp7CwnNCVpic.twitter.com/UtLeTxvi4a — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) November 13, 2023

