Who were O.J. Simpson's ex-wives, Nicole Brown Simpson and Marguerite Whitley? What to know

Nicole Brown Simpson became a household name after her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of murdering her. After a lengthy trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Thirty years after her death, O.J. Simpson has now died of cancer at the age of 76.

Simpson and Brown Simpson were married for seven years, and before that, Simpson was married to his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, for over a decade.

Below, take a look back at Simpson's two marriages, and the highly publicized death of his second wife, Brown Simpson.

Who was Marguerite Whitley?

Whitley was Simpson's first wife. The couple was married between 1967-1979.

OJ Simpson at home with wife Marguerite Simpson in 1975. (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

How many children did Marguerite Whitley and O.J. Simpson have?

During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children: one son Jason and two daughters, Arnelle and Aaren. In 1979, Aaren — who was 23 months old at the time — drowned in a family swimming pool, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Where is Marguerite Whitley now?

Not much is known about Whitley or her current whereabouts. However, The New York Times shed light on her tumultuous relationship with Simpson in a 1994 article, noting that the couple temporarily separated on several occasions, starting in 1970.

Harry F. Fain, a divorce lawyer for Whitley told the Times that Simpson's fame put a strain on the marriage.

“She lent an element of stability to him — mother, homemaker, things like that,” he said. “Then he becomes a celebrity and the marriage begins to fail.”

Who was Nicole Brown Simpson?

Brown Simpson was Simpson’s second wife. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1959 and later moved to California with her family.

How did Nicole Brown Simpson meet O.J. Simpson?

While working at a Beverly Hills nightclub, Brown Simpson met her future husband, who was married to Whitley. She was 18 at the time and he was 30.

Brown Simpson's older sister, Denise Brown, described Brown Simpson's initial impression of Simpson during an interview with The New York Times in 1994.

“I was living in New York and modeling when she told me about him,” she said. “I said, ‘Oh, who’s that?’ She said, ‘Oh, he’s a football player.’ She just loved O. J. She didn’t care if he was a football player or a dirt digger. They were really great for each other.”

How long was Nicole Brown Simpson married to O.J. Simpson?

O.J. Simpson and wife Nicole Brown Simpson (Robin Platzer / Getty Images)

The couple tied the knot in 1985. In 1992, Brown Simpson filed for divorce.

In the 1994 interview with the New York Times, Denise Brown recalled Brown Simpson and their family going out to dinner to celebrate her new chapter, hours before she was killed.

“She was just so vivacious, so full of life,” Denise Brown told the outlet. “She had just gotten it all together, and it was so exciting. I was so happy for her."

Did Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson have any kids?

During their marriage, Brown Simpson and Simpson had two children, a daughter named Sydney and a son named Justin.

While speaking with People in 2019, Brown Simpson's sister, Tanya Brown, described how important motherhood was to her.

“Nicole was a mom, first and foremost. Her kids were her life. She always wanted to make sure they were having fun and being kids,” she said.

How did Nicole Brown Simpson die?

Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman both died from stabbing wounds on June 12, 1994. They were found outside of Brown Simpson's Los Angeles home.

Who killed Nicole Brown Simpson?

Brown Simpson's ex-husband, Simpson, was accused of killing both her and Goldman. He was later acquitted of all charges.

However, the former football star was later found liable for their deaths by a civil court and was ordered to pay more than $33 million.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com