Adam and Jane are three years into a NASA mission that has gone very wrong: Their ship is broken and drifting between Jupiter and Saturn. Finding ways to pass the time as they become certain that no one is coming to save them, they argue over what to do. One day, Adam poses that maybe they should sleep together Jane laughs the idea off, but it prompts a flirty debate about whether they’re better off spending their remaining days as friends or something more.

