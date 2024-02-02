Wendy Williams says she has 'no money' in Lifetime documentary trailer

Wendy Williams' tumultuous past few years will be the subject of a new Lifetime documentary that promises to share a raw, unfiltered look into her health and financial issues.

Lifetime on Friday debuted the first look at "Where is Wendy Williams?," a documentary that will air over two nights later this month.

The trailer teases harrowing behind-the-scenes footage of Williams struggling with her health, as well as candid new interviews with her, marking a rare public appearance for the former talk show host. At one point, she clutches a pillow as she begins to cry.

"I have no money," Williams says. "I'm going to tell you something. If it happens to me, it could happen to you."

Williams' daytime talk show was canceled in 2022 after she had been on medical leave during a battle with the autoimmune disorder Graves' disease. That same year, she was placed under a financial guardianship. Wells Fargo argued at the time that she was an "incapacitated person," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the trailer, Williams is seen breaking down in tears as she says she misses her family, and she later says that she has "no friends." When asked if she knows how many people love her, she replies, "No, I don't."

Wendy Williams arrives for Apples "The Morning Show" global premiere at Lincoln Center- David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019.

The documentary will also feature interviews with Williams' loved ones, who throughout the footage express concern about her drinking and memory loss. In one scene, she is confronted about a bottle of alcohol and asked if she drank the entire thing that day.

"My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is okay always, but in reality, there's something wrong going on," says her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams reveals she has been 'living in a sober house,' recalls past cocaine abuse

According to Lifetime, cameras have been chronicling Williams' efforts to "reclaim her life and legacy" for almost two years.

"The documentary provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy's life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself," the network said. "Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy's delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras."

Wendy Williams opens up about lymphedema diagnosis, new boyfriend

Lifetime also described the documentary as the "story of Wendy's journey to resurrect her career, and what filmmakers discovered along the way." Williams, who serves as an executive producer on the documentary, expresses a desire to return to television in the trailer.

When does the Wendy Williams documentary air? How to watch 'Where is Wendy Williams?'

"Where is Wendy Williams?" will air on Lifetime on Feb. 24 and 25. The network previously aired a biopic about Williams, "Wendy Williams: The Movie," and a documentary, "Wendy Williams: What a Mess," both in 2021.

Contributing: Gabriela L. Laracca, Asbury Park Press

