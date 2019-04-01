Wendy Williams and her husband splitting? What you need to know

Wendy Williams’s show is dark this week — and, if you believe the gossip, so is her personal life.

Despite her “I'm still wearing my ring … and it ain't going anywhere” speech, rumors continue to swirl that she and Kevin Hunter are headed toward Splitsville. The latest comes from a New York Post Page Six report that says they are “laying the groundwork for a separation after a turbulent 22 years of marriage.” Sources say the pair “are exploring what a separation would look like, even though he remains her long-time manager” and her partner in Wendy Williams Productions.

“They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult,” a source told the paper. However, it will perhaps be a necessary one, as Wendy’s “health is at stake.”

Williams has touched on her troubles — for which she took an extended hiatus from the show earlier this year to address — but there are many unanswered questions that she’s tight-lipped about. The biggest, of course, is whether Hunter had a baby with a mistress.

Page Six was first to report that Hunter welcomed a baby with Sharina Hudson last month. Depending where you look, there are different details about the supposed affair, including claims that they’ve been secretly seeing each other for a decade, that he puts Hudson up in a NYC apartment (both claims made by Page Six) as well as this wasn’t her first pregnancy (Radar Online reports Hudson terminated earlier ones).

In light of that gossip, pages from Williams’s 2001 memoir Wendy’s Got the Heat have been resurrected; in them she talked about busting Hunter with another woman a month after their son, Kevin Jr., was born. She also implied that a love child would be a deal breaker.

“In those forty-five seconds my woman’s intuition kicked in and I knew he was on the phone with a lover,” Williams wrote. “No woman deserves this... I wanted to kill him. I mean really kill him. For real. I wanted to kill him more because I was in the process of breaking my Number One Rule: No Cheating.”

Williams hired a private investigator to dig into it. “I needed to know if she was in love? Was he in love?” wrote Williams, who married Hunter in 1997. “Were condoms used? Is she pregnant? Was she laying up in the Marriott with him?”

She also wrote that the “only thing that would make me walk out for good” was “if he lied about anything – if he was in love, if she was just as successful at what she does as I am in my career, if she had his baby.” Cough, cough.

Williams’s apparent marital turmoil is just one saga playing out in her life apparently. While she admitted she had been living in a sober house — after she was snapped coming and going from one in Queens —there were subsequent reports that she had relapsed.

Entertainment Tonight and People were among the outlets to report that last week Williams ended up in a hospital after work and was given a “banana bag,” IV fluids used as a treatment for vitamin and electrolyte deficiencies in patients with chronic alcohol use, to get her to sober up. Since then, she’s back on track with her recovery. "She’s back at the sober house and it’s business as usual," a source said.

And her sobriety is just another piece of a very complicated puzzle. When Williams took a hiatus at the end of last year and early this year, she returned and explained that she was getting her illnesses — thyroid disease and Graves disease — in check. She didn’t address the shoulder injury she had before she left for break — or talk about how her slurring on camera had her fans worried for her.

Last week, Williams said on-air that her popular daytime show is on hiatus this week and new episodes will resume on Monday, April 8. A spokesperson for the show called it a “scheduled spring break hiatus.”

A rep for Williams has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comments about her personal life, but we will update this story if they do.

