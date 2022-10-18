Wendy Williams has left wellness facility, says she's 'back and better than ever'

Wendy Williams is "home and healing," after leaving the wellness facility that she entered last month, her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, first told ET and confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment.

"Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects," Zanotti said.

She passed on a message from the former host of The Wendy Williams Show: "Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever."

Williams's show ended in June, with Sherri Shepherd at the helm. Shepherd, the current host of her own talk show, Sherri, filled in for Williams for much of the final season, as Williams struggled with health issues.

The 58-year-old suffers from Graves' disease, which causes the overproduction of thyroid hormones, as well as health problems such as lymphedema and vertigo. In March 2019, she told her audience that she was living in a sober house, as she sought treatment for problems with addiction.

Zanotti announced in September that Williams had made a serious move for her wellbeing.

"Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues," Zanotti said. "She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast. Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

Williams's stay followed several years of upheaval in her personal life, too, as she dealt with a messy divorce, the death of her mother, questions about her state of mind and a fight with her bank, Wells Fargo, over her mental capacity to handle her own money.

While Williams has not yet provided details on her upcoming projects, including the planned podcast, she has promised a comeback.