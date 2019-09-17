Wendy Williams Calls Christie Brinkley's 'DWTS' Injury 'Fake As Hell'

Wendy Williams has a theory about the injury that led Christie Brinkley to pull out of this season’s “Dancing With the Stars,” claiming that the model faked it so that her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, could take her place on the hit show.

Williams was responding to ABC’s announcement Monday that Brinkley would be leaving the show due to a “freak accident” in rehearsals that left her with a broken arm. Brinkley’s 21-year-old daughter is set to replace her for the rest of the competition.

Williams chimed in Monday by telling viewers on her show that the injury “looked fake as hell.”

“Let me tell you what I see. What I see is a 65-year-old hot stuff who looks like if you’re going to fracture anybody you should’ve said the tailbone ’cause I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” said Williams.

Brinkley didn’t appreciate Williams’ unfounded theorizing, however, and told People later Monday that she was “totally shocked” at the talk show host’s commentary “because I have been there for Wendy Williams.”

“That is so weird,” she told the publication. Then, bursting into tears, she said: “I have to give her a call. … I’m really stunned.”

Williams went into detail about her conspiracy theory on Monday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” speculating that Brinkley got invited on the show, agreed to do it, and then “plotted her schedule.”

“In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there,” said Williams, who described Brinkley’s daughter as “a Sports Illustrated model, but that’s not as big as being, like, a Kendall Jenner.”

The host went on to say that Brinkley put her daughter in her place to “get this leg up” because “‘Dancing With the Stars’ has got a lot of eyeballs watching.”

She elaborated:

Christie doesn’t really need that. You know who she is from the beginning to the end. She doesn’t have to dance with the stars, you know, for you to know who she is. So my thought is that she said, “Look, Sailor, here’s what we’re going to do. I’m going to go to a few of these practices. I’m going to go on the ‘Good Morning America’ and line it with everybody else, get all the press and stuff, you know? I’m going to walk around looking hot and sexy. And then I’m gonna play like I broke something.” And she did break something. Allegedly.

Williams continued: “Although, Christie, I must tell you, there wasn’t a believing person in my entire ... meeting this morning. When I presented my case, everyone was like, ‘Uh huh. Mmm.’”

