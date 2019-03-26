Wendy Williams allegedly relapses on alcohol, rushed to the hospital

Wendy Williams is fighting a tough battle.

The TV host allegedly checked herself out of her Long Island sober living home on Monday and was rushed to the hospital after being found drunk by her staff, Daily Mail reports.

"She was in a bad way and disappeared from the studio after her show Monday. She went back to the sober house only to check herself out and decided to start drinking," the source said.

The outlet reported that "'it's not clear where she went but she headed in the direction of her home in Jersey and managed to find alcohol along the way. Word got back to the studio and there was panic and concern, everyone was looking for her, no one knew whether there would be a show today. She was eventually found and was drunk, she was immediately taken to the hospital."

Williams was reportedly given a banana bag - a bag of IV fluids containing vitamins and minerals to help sober up.

This news comes less than 24 hours her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, reportedly welcomed a baby with his alleged longtime mistress Sharina Hudson. The two have allegedly been on and off for as long as 10 years and even secretly lived together during his marriage to Willams.

Rumors are also swirling that "The Wendy Williams Show" will go on another hiatus following her previous two-month hiatus that was due to a "fractured shoulder." Sources believe the fractured shoulder was an outcome of a fight she had with Hunter over his mistress' pregnancy.

On March 19th, Williams shockingly revealed during an episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" that she's been living in a sober house.

"I have been living in a sober house. When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show, I go across the street and do my Pilates … you know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past. I never went to a place to get treatment; I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped. There are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story, so this my autobiographical story, and I am living it."

Watch her powerful full statement here.