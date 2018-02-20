Well-known stars are voicing Thanos' villainous team in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

The Black Order will be voiced by well-known names in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

With Avengers: Infinity War coming to cinemas in just a few months, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been teasing some finer details.

That includes the stars who will be voicing the characters who make up Thanos’ villainous team the Black Order.

Feige doesn’t give any specific names away but he does hint that they are well-known.

“There are interesting people doing the voices,” he told Vulture. “You’ll probably know when you see the movie.”

View photos Josh Brolin is Thanos More

The Black Order will be made up of four villains from the Marvel Comics: Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian.

As with Bradley Cooper voicing the character of Rocket and Sean Gunn doing the motion capture in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, these actors will just be lending their voices.

We know so far that the motion-capture performances of Corvus Glaive and Ebony Maw have been carried out by have been carried out by Terry Notary and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.





Marvel’s latest movie, Black Panther, was released last week and has already dominated at the box office both in the UK and across the pond.

The film sets up Avengers: Infinity War well and hints and what’s to come through its post-credit scenes.

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas on April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.

