Well, 2017 has sent Paddington the Bear to prison

Paddington finds himself behind bars in Paddington 2

Right on cue, 2017 has pulled its most foul twist yet: Paddington the Bear, having just escaped the Weinstein Company’s clutches, has found himself in da clink. In the upcoming Paddington 2, the plush, sentient teddy bear is just trying to make his money moves, a.k.a. do odd jobs to buy an ornate pop-up book for his beloved Aunt Lucy. But that book proves to be Paddington’s undoing as he’s wrongly accused when the book is stolen by, ahem, Hugh Grant, sending him to the big house. Can this bear catch a break? See for yourself when Paddington 2 is released Jan. 12, 2018.

Watch the trailer:

