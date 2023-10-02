'Welcome to New York': Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce for second week in a row

Taylor Swift has welcomed Travis Kelce to New York.

The pop star, 33, arrived at MetLife Stadium Sunday to cheer on Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' primetime game against the New York Jets. It's the second week in a row she is in person to watch the NFL tight end, 33, on the field.

Swift has been residing in the Big Apple since 2014, which inspired the opening track of her "1989" album, "Welcome to New York."

A report earlier in the week by Front Office Sports indicated that Swift would indeed be on hand for Kelce's clash with the Jets.

The report sent fans (mainly Swifties) scrambling to buy tickets. Rumors of her appearance sparked an 18.5% increase in ticket prices, TicketSmarter told USA TODAY on Thursday.

A day before the game, Swift stepped out for a girls' night with Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Blake Lively and Sophie Turner joined them for the outing.

Swift and Kelce caused quite a stir with their first public appearance together on Sept. 24, when Kelce played against the Chicago Bears. The "Lavender Haze" singer sat in a suite with the NFL player's mom, Donna, and cheered him on to a 41-10 victory.

The game was the most-watched matchup of the week, drawing 24.3 million viewers and ranking first among women ages 12 to 49.

On Friday's episode of the "New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, the Chiefs player called Swift "impressive" for attending his game.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," Kelce said. "And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive. … It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for sure."

He added: "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Took my Chevelle to the game. … Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

Kelce closed by saying that he'll probably keep details about their interactions in the future more private because Swift is "not in the media as much as I am," when it comes to discussing his life.

The Swift effect was strong elsewhere as Kelce's jersey sales and his social media following skyrocketed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Chiefs game against New York Jets