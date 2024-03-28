‘Welcome To Wrexham’: Kickoff For Third Season Premiere Pushed Back

FX is pushing back its kickoff time for the third season of Welcome to Wrexham.

The docuseries was set to premiere Season 3 on Thursday, April 18, but this has now been pushed to Thursday, May 2.

FX gave no reason for the move.

The series airs on the linear network and streams on Hulu the next day. The premiere will include the first two episodes.

Welcome to Wrexham, which won five Emmy Awards including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, follows the British football team that Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought. The team is navigating the English Football League after achieving promotion, currently sitting third in the standings..

For the first time ever, Season 3 will have unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players while the action is unfolding in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played.

It also will follow Wrexham AFC’s Women’s Team, fresh off an undefeated season that saw them promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League.

Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas. Welcome to Wrexham is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.

